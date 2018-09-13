STARFISH: Yellow Veil Pictures Acquires A.T. White's Feature Debut

Yellow Veil Pictures have really taken off from the gate with a number of great selections so far. They already have Jenn Wexler's The Ranger and Tillman Singer's Luz on their roster. We are waiting to see what Josh Lobo's debut A Man in the Dark is about. And now they have picked up White's beautifully composed cosmic horror film. Yep, our friends are off to a good start.

Full press release follows.

TORONTO, Canada, September 13, 2018 / / - Arthouse genre sales company Yellow Veil Pictures has acquired worldwide sales rights for cosmic horror film STARFISH, the debut feature from UK filmmaker A.T. White. The deal was finalized during the Toronto International Film Festival and comes ahead of the films world premiere at Fantastic Fest next week.

STARFISH is an honest portrayal of loss, starring Virginia Gardner (HALLOWEEN, 2018; RUNAWAYS, 2017) as a young woman who struggles with the death of her best friend, while trying to assemble a series of clues left behind in order to stop a monstrous end to the world as we know it. Driven by Lovecraftian imagery, White layers the film with upbeat indie music contrasted by a haunting, orchestral score also composed by the writer/director.

Yellow Veil Pictures Co-owner Joe Yanick said “Starfish, in particular, A.T.’s vision, is nothing short of remarkable; managing to coalesce varying styles without losing sight of its emotional throughline. It’s like It Follows by the way of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind; we can’t wait for this film to stun audiences in Austin.”

STARFISH is produced by We Are Tessellate, Spellbound Entertainment and 3ROUNDBURST Productions.

Yellow Veil Pictures is a New York and Los Angeles based worldwide film sales company. Focusing exclusively on boundary pushing genre cinema, seeking to highlight emergent filmmakers who exist on the cusp of commercial, arthouse cinema. The company currently handles worldwide sales on Tillman Singer’s Luz and the upcoming debut by Josh Lobo, A Man in the Dark.