Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Videos All Reviews Fantasy Movies Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

CarousHELL Trailer: A Sentient Carousel Unicorn Gets Stabby in Low Budget Horror Flick

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
CarousHELL Trailer: A Sentient Carousel Unicorn Gets Stabby in Low Budget Horror Flick
Okay. We are not going to pretend that CarousHELL is going to be good. It is just that the sheer audacity of Steve Rudzinski's low budget horror film, about a sentient carousel unicorn on the warpath to avenge a booger smear, is too hard to ignore, and must be shared. 
 
There is that. There is also that level of glee that can only be had when you are watching practical gore effects shot in camera. We admit, that is always a plus in our books. 
 
So have a look at the trailer below. Mythical creatures our ass. Unicorns are vicious, vidicative bastards. 
 
Due for release in 2019 from Wild Eye Releasing, CarousHELL is the latest horror offering from filmmaker Steve Rudzinski, director of Red Christmas, Captain Z & the Terror of Leviathan and Everyone Must Die!
 
Based on a script by Rudzinski and Aleen Isley, the horror/comedy tells of a sentient carousel unicorn that gets pushed too far by a brat.  The unicorn breaks free of his spinning prison to go on a revenge-driven murder spree on his way to kill the kid.
 
Steve Rimpici, Sé Marie and Haley Madison star.
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Steve RudzinskiAleen IsleySteve RimpiciSé MarieHaley MadisonChris ProudHorror
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.