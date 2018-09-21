CarousHELL Trailer: A Sentient Carousel Unicorn Gets Stabby in Low Budget Horror Flick

Okay. We are not going to pretend that CarousHELL is going to be good. It is just that the sheer audacity of Steve Rudzinski's low budget horror film, about a sentient carousel unicorn on the warpath to avenge a booger smear, is too hard to ignore, and must be shared.

There is that. There is also that level of glee that can only be had when you are watching practical gore effects shot in camera. We admit, that is always a plus in our books.

So have a look at the trailer below. Mythical creatures our ass. Unicorns are vicious, vidicative bastards.