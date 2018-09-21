CarousHELL Trailer: A Sentient Carousel Unicorn Gets Stabby in Low Budget Horror Flick

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Videos All Reviews Fantasy Movies Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Due for release in 2019 from Wild Eye Releasing, CarousHELL is the latest horror offering from filmmaker Steve Rudzinski, director of Red Christmas, Captain Z & the Terror of Leviathan and Everyone Must Die!Based on a script by Rudzinski and Aleen Isley, the horror/comedy tells of a sentient carousel unicorn that gets pushed too far by a brat. The unicorn breaks free of his spinning prison to go on a revenge-driven murder spree on his way to kill the kid.Steve Rimpici, Sé Marie and Haley Madison star.