Brooklyn Horror 2018: STARFISH, IN FABRIC and THE WIND Round Out Third Annual Fest Lineup

In only its third year the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival has quickly grown in size and bolsters a lineup that rivals what long running genre film festivals can muster each year. Whatever is going on in that New York burrough they are doing it right. In only its third year the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival has quickly grown in size and bolsters a lineup that rivals what long running genre film festivals can muster each year. Whatever is going on in that New York burrough they are doing it right.

Early today the festival announced the rest of its lineup and there are loads of goodies in there. BHFF has managed to wrangle in A.T. White's Starfish and Peter Strickland's much anticipated In Fabric. Together with Vinager Syndrome they will be the first festival to screen the restoration of clown slasher Blood Harvest.

The festival is also hosting their first ever Secret Screening and you can never go wrong with drinking games. Drinking with the Dead: Return of the Living Dead Edition combines three of my favorite activities: drinking, following rules and yelling at the screen in a drunkne haze.

BHFF has also expanded their short film blocks to six, one of which, Laugh Now, Die Later includes My Monster by our own Izzy Lee. By and large the genre festival community is made up of pretty cool and progressive folks so we are pleased to see that BHFF has also included Slayed: LGBTQ Horror Shorts, another block of short films from our friends in that community.

There is a larger gallery of all the new additions to round our this year's Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. Badges are on sale now and individual tickets go on sale on September 10th.

THE BROOKLYN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL UNVEILS SECOND WAVE FOR 2018 EDITION! A.T. White’s stunning debut STARFISH as Centerpiece, World Premiere of IFC Midnight’s WELCOME TO MERCY, Peter Strickland’s hauntingly surreal TIFF selection IN FABRIC, monstrously expanded shorts section, locally-made Home Invasion program and more! The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival unveils the remainder of our massive line-up for the third edition, now larger than ever before and spanning from October 11th - 18th with screenings and events across BK. The festival is thrilled to return to Nitehawk Cinema, Syndicated, LIU Kumble Theatre, Videology, and the Wythe Hotel Cinema. This year we’ll also be invading IFP’s Made in NY Media Center with our unique brand of bloody fun. Completing the Stage Frights line-up of live events, BHFF will team up once again with Drunk Education to bring you an inebriated talk on religious horror with Bad Religion, hosted by a quartet of the film industry’s most demonic ladies. New events include the Dread Central presented drinking game-night Drinking With The Dread: Return of the Living Dead Edition and special New York-centric live Spirits Podcast that dives deep into local legends, cryptids and more! Wave two also completes our brand new Head Trip program of films that push the boundaries of horror with Starfish and The Clovehitch Killer, and introduces our massive expansion of six shorts blocks, including the return of our showcase of locally made chills Home Invasion (previously Local’s Only) and new LGBT block Slayed: LGBT Horror Shorts, co-presented by NewFest.