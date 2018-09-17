Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan to Star in Benson And Moorehead's New Film SYNCHRONIC

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird Interviews Weird Reviews Indie Interviews Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
The pair will play two New Orleans paramedics, whose lives are ripped apart after encountering a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects.
Benson and Moorhead said, “Being huge fans of the nuanced, brilliant work of Anthony and Jamie, this is a filmmaker’s wildest dream come true. They each possess an extraordinary depth of personal experiences, humor, and pathos that brings a massive wellspring of humanity to the battle-scarred partnership being portrayed. We’ve found the perfect collaborators to tell a bold, frightening, heartstring-tugging story.”“This is the fourth collaboration between XYZ and these phenomenal filmmakers. Their body of work thus far speaks to their confidence to go against the norm and tell genuine stories that cross genre. We’re honored to work with them again to bring Synchronic to audiences around the world,” added XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin.