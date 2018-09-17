Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan to Star in Benson And Moorehead's New Film SYNCHRONIC

Synchronic and Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, no strangers to these pages over the years, have a new film coming up calledand Deadline has reported that they have enlisted some next level talent to appear in front of the camera.

Marvel's Anthony Mackie (Captain America and Avengers) and A Private War's Jamie Dornan (he was in some other movies about books that you mom loved?) are the leads for this new film.

The pair will play two New Orleans paramedics, whose lives are ripped apart after encountering a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects.

Benson and Moorhead said, “Being huge fans of the nuanced, brilliant work of Anthony and Jamie, this is a filmmaker’s wildest dream come true. They each possess an extraordinary depth of personal experiences, humor, and pathos that brings a massive wellspring of humanity to the battle-scarred partnership being portrayed. We’ve found the perfect collaborators to tell a bold, frightening, heartstring-tugging story.” “This is the fourth collaboration between XYZ and these phenomenal filmmakers. Their body of work thus far speaks to their confidence to go against the norm and tell genuine stories that cross genre. We’re honored to work with them again to bring Synchronic to audiences around the world,” added XYZ Films’ Nate Bolotin.

The duo will direct a script written by Benson. Their old chum David Lawson Jr. (Smiling Dave in The Endless) will produce once again. And for a fourth time XYZ Films is handling international sales and co-repping domestic with UTA.