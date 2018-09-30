30th Anniversary Edition of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO From GKIDS And SHOUT! This December

Toronto Film Festival Coverage Cult Movies Documentaries Comedies Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
ACCLAIMED STUDIO GHIBLI ANIMATED FEATUREMY NEIGHBOR TOTOROARRIVES IN COLLECTOR’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION SETIN LIMITED QUANTITIES ONLYDECEMBER 11, 2018FROM GKIDS, DISTRIBUTED BY SHOUT! FACTORYFrom Academy Award®-Winning Director Hayao Miyazaki“One of the most beloved of all family films”- Roger EbertStudio Ghibli and GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Factory, will issue My Neighbor Totoro in a beautiful 30th anniversary collector’s edition release on December 11, 2018. The limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio will be a Blu-ray™ of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film’s soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America.The set’s 40-page book features new essays by The New York Times’ film critic A.O. Scott and film writer Lauren Wilford, alongside gorgeous art and statements from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, and more.From the legendary Studio Ghibli, this classic tale of magic and adventure is one of the most endearing and internationally renowned films of all time. My Neighbor Totoro here celebrates its 30th anniversary with a release perfect for collectors and animation fans who have adored the film since its initial release.When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece from Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki which features the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in one of their earliest roles.Special Features:· Behind the Microphone· Creating My Neighbor Totoro· Creating the Characters· The Totoro Experience· Producer’s Perspective: Creating Ghibli· The Locations of Totoro· Scoring Miyazaki