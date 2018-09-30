Toronto Film Festival Coverage Cult Movies Documentaries Comedies Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

30th Anniversary Edition of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO From GKIDS And SHOUT! This December

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro is one of, if not the most beloved family animation of all time. This year is is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary and to mark the occassion GKIDS is packaging their local release with some neat extras.  
 
The soundtrack for Totoro comes in the package, making it available for the first time in North America. A new forty page book, full of art and essays, will be included as well. 
 
Shout! Factory will distribute this special edition on December 11th, just in time to help the Ghibli fan in your family celebrate the holidays.  
 
ACCLAIMED STUDIO GHIBLI ANIMATED FEATURE
MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO
ARRIVES IN COLLECTOR’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION SET
IN LIMITED QUANTITIES ONLY
DECEMBER 11, 2018
FROM GKIDS, DISTRIBUTED BY SHOUT! FACTORY
﻿
From Academy Award®-Winning Director Hayao Miyazaki
 
“One of the most beloved of all family films”
- Roger Ebert
 
Studio Ghibli and GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Factory, will issue My Neighbor Totoro in a beautiful 30th anniversary collector’s edition release on December 11, 2018. The limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio will be a Blu-ray™ of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film’s soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America.
 
The set’s 40-page book features new essays by The New York Times’ film critic A.O. Scott and film writer Lauren Wilford, alongside gorgeous art and statements from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki, and more.
 
From the legendary Studio Ghibli, this classic tale of magic and adventure is one of the most endearing and internationally renowned films of all time. My Neighbor Totoro here celebrates its 30th anniversary with a release perfect for collectors and animation fans who have adored the film since its initial release.
 
When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece from Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki which features the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in one of their earliest roles.
 
Special Features:
· Behind the Microphone
· Creating My Neighbor Totoro
· Creating the Characters
· The Totoro Experience
· Producer’s Perspective: Creating Ghibli
· The Locations of Totoro
· Scoring Miyazaki
