30th Anniversary Edition of MY NEIGHBOR TOTORO From GKIDS And SHOUT! This December

Studio Ghibli's My Neighbor Totoro is one of, if not the most beloved family animation of all time. This year is is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary and to mark the occassion GKIDS is packaging their local release with some neat extras.

The soundtrack for Totoro comes in the package, making it available for the first time in North America. A new forty page book, full of art and essays, will be included as well.

Shout! Factory will distribute this special edition on December 11th, just in time to help the Ghibli fan in your family celebrate the holidays.