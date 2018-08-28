MAKING COCO: THE GRANT FUHR STORY: Trailer Premiere For Doc About Hall of Fame Goaltender Grant Fuhr

Normally sports documentaries are not something that we cover here at Screen Anarchy. However, I find that I have to write about Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story, a documentary about Edmonton Oilers goaltender Grant Fuhr, as an act of patriotic duty.

So this is not because I am an Oilers fan. God forbid, I grew in Vancouver, British Columbia, and you did not cheer for either team from the province of Alberta even if your life depended on it. I do however recognize that that Edmonton Oilers team of the 80s was a dynasty team for the ages, that few teams would do what they have done in the modern age of hockey. Part of the reason for their enormous success was the goaltending feats of Grant Fuhr, success which he carried with him when he played for Team Canada on the international stage. See? Patriotic duty.

Screen Anarchy is pleased to present to you the premiere of the trailer for this upcoming documentary. Upstream Flix recently acquired the doc and will release it towards the end of the year. Strangely enough Calgary has won the Battle of Alberta on tis one and will host the World Premiere at the Calgary International Film Festival.