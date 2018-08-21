Locarno Coverage Anime Animation Hollywood Reviews Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

HOLD THE DARK: Trailer For Jeremy Saulnier's Thriller is Here

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Only days after debuting the key art for Jeremy Saulnier's upcoming thriller Hold the Dark we now have a trailer! We are not going to wax on here about how great it is, we just want to get it out there as quickly as possible. Have a look for yourself! 
 
Retired naturalist and wolf expert Russell Core (JEFFREY WRIGHT) journeys to the edge of civilization in northern Alaska at the pleading of Medora Slone (RILEY KEOUGH), a young mother whose son was killed by a pack of wolves. As Core attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls.
 
But when Medora's husband Vernon (ALEXANDER SKARSGARD) returns home from the Iraq War, the news of his child's death ignites a violent chain of events. As local cop, Donald Marium (JAMES BADGE DALE), races to stop Vernon’s vengeful rampage, Core is forced on a perilous odyssey into the heart of darkness.
 
Hold the Dark premieres globally on Netflix on September 28, 2018
 
