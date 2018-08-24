Exclusive Key Set From Can Evrenol's HOUSEWIFE

While our friend Can Evrenol is hard at work on his next film back home in Turkey RLJE Films is releasing his recent film Housewife in the U.S. in October. Just in time for the lead up to Halloween.

Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive key set to share with you. Find it below. We have arranged them pretty much in sequential order, from Housewife's startling opening to it's what the fuck finish. They prominantly feature Housewife's lead actress from France, Clémentine Poidatz.

In Housewife, young Holly's sister and father are killed by her frantic mother. Years later, Holly is married, lonely, and her life is soon about take a turn for the ultra-weird, when she visits the leader of the "Umbrella of Love and Mind."

RLJE Films will release Housewife on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on October 2, 2018.