COMMANDO NINJA: Fresh Batch of Images in a Behind The Scenes Gallery

As Benjamin Combes' homage to 80s action beefcake cinema Commando Ninja comes together in post Screen Anarchy has been sent a batch of behind the scenes stills. Up to now most of these have been largely unseen outside of backers rewards during the project's crowdfunding campaign.

Ten photos, half from Vietnam and half from some sort of post apocalyptic wasteland will be found, along with a couple teasers, below.

The story follows a Vietnam Green Beret Vet, Half Commando, Half Ninja, whose daughter has been abducted by a secret Ninja Organization, led by a Central-American dictator, who wants to create a new-world order... through time...

The production team behind Commando Ninja is starting to strategize their festival run into 2019. We will keep you posted accordingly.