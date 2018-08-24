BEYOND THE SKY: RLJE Films Acquires Alien Abduction Thriller For North America

RLJE Films announced yesterday that they have acquired North American rights for Italian director Fulvio Sestito's feature film debut, an alien abduction sci-fi thriller Beyond the Sky. RLJE is planning for a theatrical run with a VOD and On Digital HD release on September 21st.
Beyond the Sky stars Eureka's Jordan Hinson who has been picking up a lot of projects this year after a quiet career after the popular SyFy show ended. She joins genre regulars Peter Stromare and Dee Wallace.
More on Beyond the Sky as the release date nears.
Based on a story by Fulvio Sestito, Rebecca Berrih and Warren Thomas (Tell Me How I Die), the film was written by Thomas and Marc Porterfield (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”). Sestito, who has won numerous awards for his short “The Showdown,” and has worked with Guillermo Del Toro’s Mirada and Tim Miller’s Blur Studios, makes his directorial debut with Beyond The Sky which stars Ryan Carnes (Valentina’s Wedding), Jordan Hinson (“Eureka”), Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven), Don Stark (“That 70’s Show”), Peter Stormare (Fargo) and Dee Wallace (E.T.).
In Beyond The Sky, Chris Norton (Carnes) has a powerful and traumatic connection to alien abductions since his early childhood, but, in his gut, he knows they are not real. Setting out to disprove the alien abduction phenomenon once and for all, he attends a UFO convention to meet alleged abductees and reveal the truth behind their experiences. It is only when he meets Emily (Hinson), who claims to have been abducted every seven years on her birthday, that Chris realizes there may be more to these claims than meets the eye. With Emily’s 28th birthday only days away, Chris helps her to uncover the truth as they come face to face with the reality that we are not alone.
