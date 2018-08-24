BEYOND THE SKY: RLJE Films Acquires Alien Abduction Thriller For North America

RLJE Films announced yesterday that they have acquired North American rights for Italian director Fulvio Sestito's feature film debut, an alien abduction sci-fi thriller Beyond the Sky. RLJE is planning for a theatrical run with a VOD and On Digital HD release on September 21st.

Beyond the Sky stars Eureka's Jordan Hinson who has been picking up a lot of projects this year after a quiet career after the popular SyFy show ended. She joins genre regulars Peter Stromare and Dee Wallace.

More on Beyond the Sky as the release date nears.