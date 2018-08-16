Bengali entertainment is on the verge of a sea change and what better way than hand holding a quirky eccentric yet cerebral detective.

Yes, winter and detective stories gel well with Bengalees.

Keeping that in mind Rajiv Mehra of Addatimes Media Pvt. Ltd. is set to webcast Bengal's first ever original Bengali web series "Detective B C Baal" shot entirely for the maiden Bengali web-entertatinment site Addatimes.com.

"We are getting into a loop mode. Material from television are webcast and people dont have anything new. It is to give fillip to this desire to get different and better quality content that addatimes.com has been conceived. And we are launching it with B C Baal," Rajiv said.

"Conceived, created and cast on web for this generation of netizens who love to be connected every nano second of their lives, B C Baal is the perfect opium for a break from monotony of repeated viewing of the same old thing. This is just the beginning we are coming with a whole platter of content that will attract the Bengalee viewer across the globe," he added.

Sahidur Rehman, who has played Sher Singh Rana in Bhag Milkha Bhag, plays the charcter of B C Baal. "I am extremely proud to have got an opportunity of being something historic. This is the forst Bengali portal with 100 per cent original web content and it is being launched with my web series," Sahidur said.

"After 2004-05 this is the first Bengali venture. Its something so special. I want to explore all medium. This is my first web series. We ahve a very young team who are creative and caring. I am sure people will love Baal," Sahidur, who plays a negative role in Kaabil, added.

Talking about B C Baal, he said: "You have to see the webseries to understand him. The name itself is different. He is a stylish detective, very cerebral and yet romantic. He is tough on the outside yet vulnerable from within. It was a challenging character. It has a serious content that has been described in a fun manner. This makes the character so tough."

Sahidur does not forget to add, that Baal is a detective who belongs to Gen-Y. There is something new in every case. Some of the cases are 'Mistress of Spice', 'Mother F**** Diary' and 'Who let the dog out'.

Director Korok Murmu is equally excited. "The concept is very challenging. It is a satire on the society. It is also fun. It is dark and yet intelligent. You have to see to believe. Baal will get under your skin sometimes."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOIisX9kAMQ&list=PL00qqKIk-Jxj9UyAZVnDgfEsSjuxY-2xx