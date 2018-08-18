ALL THE CREATURES WERE STIRRING: RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights

News came yesterday that RLJE Films have acquired the North American rights for David Ian McKendry's debut feature film and seasonal horror flick All The Creatures Were Stirring. The film had its world premiere at the Chattanooga Film Festival this past Spring.

All The Creatures Were Stirring stars Constance Wu, of the much talked about film of the moment Crazy Rich Asians, and a couple of indie horror darlings Amanda Fuller (Red White and Blue, Fashionista) and Graham Skipper (The Mind's Eye and Sequence Break). Read the synopsis in the press release below and if you pick up a sort of holiday themed The Theatre Bizzare vibe to it all you would not be far off I am told.

RLJE Films will release All The Creatures Were Stirring on VOD, Digital and DVD December 4