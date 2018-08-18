Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird Interviews Superhero Movies Festival News Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

ALL THE CREATURES WERE STIRRING: RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
News came yesterday that RLJE Films have acquired the North American rights for David Ian McKendry's debut feature film and seasonal horror flick All The Creatures Were Stirring. The film had its world premiere at the Chattanooga Film Festival this past Spring. 
 
All The Creatures Were Stirring stars Constance Wu, of the much talked about film of the moment Crazy Rich Asians, and a couple of indie horror darlings Amanda Fuller (Red White and Blue, Fashionista) and Graham Skipper (The Mind's Eye and Sequence Break). Read the synopsis in the press release below and if you pick up a sort of holiday themed The Theatre Bizzare vibe to it all you would not be far off I am told.
 
RLJE Films will release All The Creatures Were Stirring on VOD, Digital and DVD December 4
 
RLJE Films has acquired all North American rights to the upcoming horror film All the Creatures Were Stirring. Written and directed by David Ian McKendry (The Dump) and Rebekah McKendry (The Barista), known for their amazing work at Fangoria and Blumhouse, the film stars Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, “Fresh Off the Boat”), Amanda Fuller (“Orange is the New Black”), Jonathan Kite (“2 Broke Girls”), Jocelin Donahue (Insidious: Chapter 2) and Graham Skipper (The Mind’s Eye).  RLJE plans to release the film on VOD, Digital and DVD on December 4, 2018.
 
 
“With scares, laughs and stars from some of the top releases this year, including Constance Wu in Crazy Rich Asians and Amanda Fuller in “Orange is the New Black,” All the Creatures Were Stirring  has it all,” said Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “We’re excited to see how horror fans react to this new holiday horror classic from David and Rebekah McKendry.”
 
 
In All the Creatures Were Stirring, an awkward date on Christmas Eve leads a couple into a strange theater, where they're treated to a bizarre and frightening collection of Christmas stories, featuring a wide ensemble of characters doing their best to avoid the horrors of the holidays. From boring office parties and last-minute shopping, to vengeful stalkers and immortal demons, there's plenty out there to fear this holiday season.
 
 
All the Creatures Were Stirring was produced by Morgan Peter Brown and Joe Wicker of FallBack Plan Productions (Absentia) and was executive produced by Kevin Kale.
 
 
Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with Morgan Peter Brown and Joe Wicker on behalf of the filmmakers.
