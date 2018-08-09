60 MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT: Robert Nolan Fights of Bad Guys in New Poster and Exclusive Gallery

I will confess that I've only known of Rober Nolan's work through the horror community here in Toronto. So the idea of watching Nolan as an action actor is supposed to feel alien to me, no? Then I watched the trailer for Neil Mackay's 60 Minutes to Midnight and am duly impressed with Nolan in it.

Now that the movie has been picked up for sales by High Octane Pictures Screen Anarchy has your first look at the new poster and a hefty gallery to make your way through. We have also included the trailer. Find it with the first image in the gallery.

Though the poster is pretty generic I think I understand why Nolan is not featured in it. As I said above, I have only known Nolan through the horror circles and he does not fit the bill of what the average movie goer presumes is an action star. So I get it. I do not have to like it - I like seeing actors outside of their presumed mold - but I get it.

But check out Nolan being a badass in the trailer and gallery below.