TALES FROM THE LOOP: Amazon Orders Sci-Fi Series Based on Simon Stålenhag's Artwork

Amazon with work with Fox 21 Television Studios and have hired Legion writer Nathaniel Halpern to pen the sci-fi drama. Long time music video director Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go and One Hour Photo) will direct the pilot.

“Tales From the Loop” is based on the art of Simon Stålenhag, whose paintings blend elements of futuristic science fiction with images of rural life in (the) Sweden.

“Simon Stålenhag’s paintings are renowned for their vision of a not-too-distant, futuristic landscape. We are looking forward to bringing that to life and sharing it with our Prime Video audience,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television, Amazon Studios.

“Nathaniel is a gifted storyteller who shares our passion for creating soulful, human stories that push the boundaries of genre programming and we’re thrilled to be working with him on this series,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted genre programming, Amazon Studios.