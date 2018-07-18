TALES FROM THE LOOP: Amazon Orders Sci-Fi Series Based on Simon Stålenhag's Artwork

Yesterday Amazon announced
that they will develop a sci-fi series based on the illustrated works of Simon Stålenhag and his 2015 book Tales From the Loop
.
Amazon with work with Fox 21 Television Studios and have hired Legion writer Nathaniel Halpern to pen the sci-fi drama. Long time music video director Mark Romanek (Never Let Me Go and One Hour Photo) will direct the pilot.
“Tales From the Loop” is based on the art of Simon Stålenhag, whose paintings blend elements of futuristic science fiction with images of rural life in (the) Sweden.
“Simon Stålenhag’s paintings are renowned for their vision of a not-too-distant, futuristic landscape. We are looking forward to bringing that to life and sharing it with our Prime Video audience,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television, Amazon Studios.
“Nathaniel is a gifted storyteller who shares our passion for creating soulful, human stories that push the boundaries of genre programming and we’re thrilled to be working with him on this series,” said Sharon Tal Yguado, head of scripted genre programming, Amazon Studios.
“I was immediately intrigued by the idea of bringing Stålenhag’s incredible paintings to life, but it’s Nathaniel’s deeply inspired vision for this world, and the stories he has created from an incredibly passionate and emotional place, that will drive this series and its storytelling. Together with Mark’s brilliant visual sensibility and unique point of view, it makes this a truly exceptional project and the perfect one to partner with Amazon in our studio’s first direct-to-series order at the streamer,” commented Jane Francis, executive vice president of Fox 21 Television Studios. Variety
This is the second Stålenhag book to be optioned for screen production. The Russo brothes optioned his yet to be released book The Electric State (coming in September!).
