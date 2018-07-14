PARLOUR TRICKS: Canadian Horror Icon Tristan Risk Directs Her First Short Film

Canadian performer Tristan Risk has been steadily building a name for herself in our horror and cult film community as an actress over the years.
Our own Izzy Lee directed Risk in her 2015 short film Innsmouth and she has worked with other female directors, specifcally other Vancouver area locals the Soska Sisters (American Mary) and Gigi Saul Guerrero (Madre de Dios).
Well now it is Risk's turn to get behind the camera. She has just completed post on her first short film, a horror comedy Parlour Tricks. Fittingly to Risk's penchant for dark and twisted things, including her dancing with snakes, Parlour Tricks is a short film about a seance with an unexpected guest. The film will be looking to get into the festival circuit soon.
We are thrilled to announce that House of Hiss, in partnership with Bad Cookie Pictures has finished post production on Parlour Tricks, a new horror-comedy short from the wacky mind of Tristan Risk. Risk (is) well known on the horror scene from American Mary, Frankenstein Created Bikers, Aliens Ate My Homework, Ayla, and ABC’s of Death 2. Set in the 1920’s, Parlour Tricks follows a family who summon an unexpected guest during an unusual seance.
The film stars several well known Vancouver performers such as Gidget Gravedigger (Caravan of Creeps, Dark Entries podcast, Abracadaver Cabaret), Emma Eldritch (Abracadaver Cabaret, Dark Entries podcast, Osculum Infame), Tyler Nichols (Howard Lovecraft and the Undersea Kingdom, 28 Geeks Later), and Sean Covernton (Princess Blasteroid, The Basketball Game, Trick or Treat: The Halloween Party).
Also behind the camera, Cinematographer and Editor Jordan
Barnes-Crouse (Extra-Ordinary Amy, Ghost Can, The Sleep of Endymion) and Producer/Production Designer Topher Graham (The Man in the Rabbit Mask, Punks Vs. Lizards, Madre De Dios) with additional support from Selena Raskin, Ben Gammound, and Burns the Dragon.
