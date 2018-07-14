PARLOUR TRICKS: Canadian Horror Icon Tristan Risk Directs Her First Short Film

Canadian performer Tristan Risk has been steadily building a name for herself in our horror and cult film community as an actress over the years.

Our own Izzy Lee directed Risk in her 2015 short film Innsmouth and she has worked with other female directors, specifcally other Vancouver area locals the Soska Sisters (American Mary) and Gigi Saul Guerrero (Madre de Dios).

Well now it is Risk's turn to get behind the camera. She has just completed post on her first short film, a horror comedy Parlour Tricks. Fittingly to Risk's penchant for dark and twisted things, including her dancing with snakes, Parlour Tricks is a short film about a seance with an unexpected guest. The film will be looking to get into the festival circuit soon.