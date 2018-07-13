OCCUPATION: Watch This Exclusive Clip From The Aussie Alien Invasion Flick

Saban Films will be releasing Luke Sparke's Aussi alien invasion film Occupation in cinemas, and on VOD and Digital HD on July 20. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today. You will find it, and the trailer below.

In OCCUPATION, a town is suddenly plunged into darkness. In the sky, a fleet of spaceships appears. The aliens have been watching Earth for centuries; now they have arrived to seize control of our planet. As alien storm troopers cut a deadly swath through the countryside, a ragtag group of townspeople realize they must band together for a chance to strike back at the invaders in this explosive sci-fi film that grips from start to thrilling finish.

The film was written and directed by Luke Sparke (Red Billabong) and stars Dan Ewing (“Home and Away,” “Power Rangers R.P.M.”), Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, Green Lantern), Stephany Jacobsen (Alex Cross, “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”), Rhiannon Fish (“The 100,” “Home and Away”), Zachary Garred (“General Hospital,” Marriage of Lies), Izzy Stevens (“Puberty Blues,” “Underbelly”), Charles Terrier (“Interface,” King of Ashes), Charles Mesure (“Once Upon a Time,” “The Magicians”), Trystan Go (“Small Town Hackers,” “The Family Law”), Felix Williamson (Peter Rabbit, The Great Gatsby), Jacqueline McKenzie (The Water Diviner, “The 4400”), Aaron Jeffery (Turbo Kid, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), and Bruce Spence (Winchester, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales).