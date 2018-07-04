Michael Ironside Live in Conversation at Fantasia And New Toronto Horror Express Bus Tour!

Our friends at the sister organizations The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies and Spectacular Optical have two special events planned for horror fans in Montreal and Toronto this Summer.

First, on July 20th, in Montreal at the Fantasia International Film Festival, The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies will host a very special event for Canadian and International horror fans. Michael Ironside. Actor. Cult icon. Legend. Canadian. Will speak with our friend Heather Buckley (producer The Ranger) for an hour about his career.

Spectacular Optical is also at the festival presenting their first ever Barry Convex Award for Best Canadian Feature of Co-Production. Our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg is a member of the Jury for that award this year.

Then in August, here in Toronto, there will be the first ever Horror Express. The brain child of Spectacular Optical`s artistic director Kier-La Janisse this first ever tour of Toronto`s horror film landmarks will be hosted by another horror afficianado, writer and director Chris Alexander. The tour will conclude at one of our wonderful rep cinemas here in the city, The Royal, with a screening of Toronto-shot Class of 1984. Lisa Langlois (Patsy) will be in attendance at the screening!

In partnership with the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Frontières International Co-Production Market, The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies will be presenting a career talk with iconic Canadian cult actor Michael Ironside at the festival on July 20th, moderated by film writer and producer Heather Buckley. To celebrate Fantasia’s screening of Knuckleball, a Frontières project, the Miskatonic Institute is proud to present this career talk with one of the most iconic character actors of our time, and a true legend of the genre film world. Over an hour-long illustrated discussion of the key films, directors and collaborators in his life, Ironside will discuss his many film roles – which includes work with David Cronenberg, Claude Jutra, Jean-Claude Lord, Tony Scott, Walter Hill, James Glickenhaus, Paul Verhoeven, RKSS and more – as well as his origins and approach to acting, how he captures his characters, and his command of voice and physicality.

Michael Ironside in Conversation Date: Friday July 20 Time: 5:15pm - 6:15pm (plus Q+A) Venue: York Ampitheatre, EV Building, Concordia University Address: 1515 Sainte-Catherine St. W. Montreal, Canada Price: FREE

Spectacular Optical will also be at Fantasia, offering its fourth annual Barry Convex Award for Best Canadian Feature of Co-Production making its Canadian, International or World Premiere at the festival. Winners receive $1000 cash from the Paul A. Ray Memorial Fund and a (fittingly convex-shaped) trophy designed by renowned Canadian genre artist “Ghoulish” Gary Pullin. The jury for this year’s Barry Convex Award are House of Psychotic Women author (and founder of the award) Kier-La Janisse, producer Michael Kronish, Arrow Video’s Nora Mehenni and Fright Fest programmer/Sight & Sound critic Shelagh Rowan-Legg. Read their full bios HERE