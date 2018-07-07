Martial Art Star Paul Mormando's BOUND BY DEBT To Hit VOD on July 15th

Ammo Content a New York based distribution company will

release the long awaited film BOUND FOR DEBT, starring martial art sensation

Paul Mormando in his debut starring role. Supporting cast include

Freedom Williams (C&C Music Factory), and Bobby Ciasulli (The Real House Wives of New Jersey).

Mormando plays Dylan James a rough and tough underground fighter who is

estranged from his family. When Dylan refuses to fight for the mob, the mob boss

Russo (Samuel Difiore) kidnaps his brother's daughter Alexis (Nikki Silva) forcing

Dylan back into the fighting game. Now the two brothers are forced to reunite to

save themselves and their family.

At the age of 19 Paul Mormando became the world's youngest Martial Arts Grand

Master ( a title given only to practitioners with more than 25 years experience....

he was a child prodigy). He was the World Professional Karate Organization's (W.P.K.O) Middle Weight Kumite Champion in 1992. Paul was inducted into the

W.P.K.O Hall Of Fame at Madison Square Garden in 2001.

BOUND BY DEBT is considered the little film that can -- attempting to bring back the old 90's action feel. The film has garnered some impressive reviews and has

been picked up by several international territories including South Korea.

The film will be released on AMAZON VOD on July 15th, 2018

https://vimeo.com/242958015