INTERSECTION Trailer: Dark Pasts Collide in Indie Noir

Indican Pictures (The Boondock Saints) will release Tim French's new indie thriller Intersection this week. French co-wrote the film with his father, novelist Michael French.

Shot in Taft, California, Intersection revolves around Cobb Mills (Hoyt Richards, "CSI Miami") who struggles with the loss of a child. Returning to this isolated town, he meets a woman who has troubles of her own.

Nash has a dark past. And, together both of their histories catch up with them, in this remote town. Besides Richards, the film stars Anabella Casanova (Mask Maker), Scott King and Goodfellas actor Johnny Williams.

Intersection has been the recipient of numerous festival awards including "Best Feature" at the American Movie Awards and "Excellence in a Leading Role" at the Barcelona International Film Festival.

Check out the film's trailer below.