Fantasia Coverage Festival News International Features All Features Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

ILLANG: THE WOLF BRIGADE: Netflix Nabs Near-Global Rights For Kim Jee-woon's Live Action Version of Anime JIN-ROH

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
ILLANG: THE WOLF BRIGADE: Netflix Nabs Near-Global Rights For Kim Jee-woon's Live Action Version of Anime JIN-ROH
Big news from Variety this morning. Streaming powerhouse Netflix have acquired nearly all global rights for Kim Jee-woon's Illang: The Wolf Brigade. This new film from the director of such hits as The Good The Bad The Weird and I Saw The Devil is a live action adaptation of Okiura Hiroyuki's animated film Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade
 
The film, previously also known as “Inrang” is a live action adaptation of 1999 Japanese-made animation “Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade.” Set in 2029, it follows the actions of a special forces squad set up to quell a terrorist sect which opposes the formation of a joint government between North and South Korea.
 
The news is bittersweet because as new media has changed the way we watch content surely a movie of this scale deserves to be seen in a cinema rather than on our dad's home theatre in a box . We have included the teaser, trailer and a behind the scenes video below to show you just how big Kim had gone here. 
 
Illang: The Wolf Brigade opens in Korea on July 25th. 
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Jee-woon KimMamoru OshiiWoo-sung JungHyo-Joo HanDong-won GangYe-ri HanActionDramaSci-Fi
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.