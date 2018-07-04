Arrow Films FrightFest 2018: The NEW BLOOD Talent Search Returns!

It is worth metioning again and again. Few film communities give it their all to foster growth like the genre film community does. Sure, there is the business side of things, the opportunities to engage in the business of film for those with bank. Apart from that, for those with untapped or unfounded talents in screenwriting opportunities do exist for you to be discovered. Case in point, Arrow Video Frightfest's New Blood talent search.
After a successful inaugural run at last year's festival Frightfest is teaming up again with Queensbury Pictures to find new writing talent. The search begins today!
Applicants whose written prose catches the eyes of the initiative will be invited to come to Frightfest to attend a workshop to flesh out their ideas with top industry professionals. They include BAFTA-nominated UK producer Jack Tarling (God’s Own Country, Await Further Instructions), horror icon Barbara Crampton, Jenn Wexler, director of The Ranger and producer at Glass Eye Pix and Queensbury Pictures’ Giles Edwards.
One of last year’s entries, thriller BROADCAST SIGNAL INTRUSION, is now in pre-production, and is one of Queensbury Pictures’ first titles out of the traps. Written by Phil Drinkwater and Tim Woodall, it will be directed by Jacob Gentry (The Signal, Syncronicity).
Giles Edwards of Queensbury Pictures said: “2017's edition of New Blood threw up a slew of vibrant, bold and riotously diverse pitches. But the hunt for great material doesn't pause for breath. Projects that strive to enthral critically, perform commercially and that will entice a global audience hungry for thrilling new voices in the realm of fiercely entertaining genre cinema: that's the hallmark of Queensbury Pictures and of New Blood."
Ian Rattray, co-director of FrightFest commented: “The fact that Queensbury Pictures have taken last year’s winning entry to the stage where it is about to go into production vindicates our decision to partner up with them again. It’s not only an exciting venture but also an important one to help discover and nurture new talent”
Greg Day, co-director of FrightFest added: “What’s so exciting about this initiative is that it allows talented UK-based writers to interface with a US-based production company and get invaluable feedback and encouragement, knowing that it comes with a state-side commercial sensibility which is complimentary to the further development of their scripts.”
The successful shortlisted applicants will workshop their ideas in a group setting under the guidance of top industry professionals and genre experts which this year includes BAFTA-nominated UK producer Jack Tarling (God’s Own Country; Await Further Instructions) who is joined again by horror icon Barbara Crampton, director (The Ranger) and producer (Psychopaths) Jenn Wexler and Queensbury Pictures’ Giles Edwards.
The New Blood networking and workshop event will be held at on Thursday 23rd August, the opening day of this year’s festival, in a Central London venue
Applications are open from Wed 4 July with potential participants asked to submit a 200 word proposal through Film Freeway. The deadline is Thurs 2 August. All successful applicants will be notified by Mon 9 August. All participants are expected to pay for their own travel and accommodation.
