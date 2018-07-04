Arrow Films FrightFest 2018: The NEW BLOOD Talent Search Returns!

It is worth metioning again and again. Few film communities give it their all to foster growth like the genre film community does. Sure, there is the business side of things, the opportunities to engage in the business of film for those with bank. Apart from that, for those with untapped or unfounded talents in screenwriting opportunities do exist for you to be discovered. Case in point, Arrow Video Frightfest's New Blood talent search.

After a successful inaugural run at last year's festival Frightfest is teaming up again with Queensbury Pictures to find new writing talent. The search begins today!

Applicants whose written prose catches the eyes of the initiative will be invited to come to Frightfest to attend a workshop to flesh out their ideas with top industry professionals. They include BAFTA-nominated UK producer Jack Tarling (God’s Own Country, Await Further Instructions), horror icon Barbara Crampton, Jenn Wexler, director of The Ranger and producer at Glass Eye Pix and Queensbury Pictures’ Giles Edwards.