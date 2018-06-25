TiCK: Pulsating Pink Poster Drops For Ashlea Wessel's Canadian Horror Short

We have more news from local Canadian visual artist Ashlea Wessel and her upcoming short film TiCK.

Wessel has hired the stupidly talented artist Matt Ryan Tobin (24 x 36: A Movie About Movie Posters, Mondo and Waxwork among others), another local talent from the golden horseshoe area here in Southern Ontario, to design the poster for her film and it dropped today.

At first glance I thought what was lacing out from behind TiCK's heroinne Nishiime was lightening but then I stopped and remembered that this is a vampire flick. Those are totally neon pink veins behind her.

Look at them, just look at them! So pink and pretty. Add to that the fuzzy monster mouth balaclava with teddy bear ears and aviator goggles and this is the coolest thing any of us will see today. Love it!