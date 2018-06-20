Popcorn Frights 2018: First Wave Promises New Frights for South Florida

Hey South Florida! Get ready for some genre goodness from the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

Set to unfold from August 10 to 16 -- as residents surely know, a perfect time of the year to spend all day in cool movie theaters -- the festival will open with the world premiere of Havana Darkness, which claims to be the first English-language horror film to be short in Cuba. On the same evening, the highly-acclaimed Anna and the Apocalypse will make its South Florida premiere, and so will Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich -- but only for those who enjoy gruesome fun.

Filmmaker Chuck Russell will be celebrated, with screenings of his version of The Blob (better than the original) and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (not better than the original, but a very worthy sequel).

Other noteworthy titles include Joko Anward's Satan's Slaves, Darren Lynn Bousman's St. Agatha, and Andre Gower's Wolfman's Got Nards, a documentary about The Monster Squad (which means automatically that it must be good).

All films will screen at Savor Cinema (503 SE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301). Festival Premiere Badges are on sale for a limited time for $99 per person and $169 for couples. Single screening tickets will be available June 27. To purchase badges and view the Festival schedule visit www.popcornfrights.com.

(The banner image above was created by Jason Sheppard and Matt Durston.)

To read all the festival's official verbiage, scroll onward!

FESTIVAL LINEUP (FIRST WAVE)

FEATURE FILMS

ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE

Directed by John McPhail

UK-USA | 107 minutes | 2018

EAST COAST PREMIERE. In this gleeful genre-mashing holiday horror musical a zombie apocalypse threatens a sleepy town at Christmas forcing Anna and her high school friends to fight, sing, and slash their way to survival with a fast-spreading undead horde in relentless pursuit.

BOOGEYMAN POP

Directed by Brad Michael Elmore

USA | 90 minutes | 2018

EAST COAST PREMIERE. In this striking Blumhouse production set over the course of one summer weekend, a bat-wielding, masked killer in a rusted-out black Cadillac weaves in and out of three interlocking stories awash in sex, drugs, punk rock, black magic, and broken homes.

THE DARK

Directed by Justin P. Lange

USA | 94 minutes | 2018

SOUTHEAST US PREMIERE. In this blend of macabre storytelling, coming-of-age frankness, and shocking gore, a flesh-eating young girl haunts the woods where she was murdered. When she discovers an abused kid inside the trunk of a car after dismembering his guardian, her decision to let the boy live throws her existence into upheaval.

HAVANA DARKNESS

Directed by Guillermo Iván

USA | 86 minutes | 2018

English and Spanish with English subtitles

WORLD PREMIERE. Touted as the first English language horror film to be shot in Cuba! Traveling to Havana, Cuba, to investigate the origins of a mysterious manuscript supposedly written by acclaimed American novelist, Ernest Hemingway, three friends are thrust into a terrifying game of cat and mouse when they find themselves trapped inside an abandoned building nestled in the center of the country's vibrant capital.

PROSPECT

Directed by Chris Caldwell & Zeek Earl

USA | 98 minutes | 2018

SOUTHEAST US PREMIERE. A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote alien moon, aiming to strike it rich. They've secured a contract to harvest a large deposit of the elusive gems hidden in the depths of the moon's toxic forest. But there are others roving the wilderness and the job quickly devolves into a fight to survive.

PUPPET MASTER: THE LITTLEST REICH

Directed by Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund

USA | 84 minutes | 2018

FLORIDA PREMIERE. During a road trip to a convention for the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders, a comic book nerd, his new girlfriend and his best friend come face to face with a set of sadistic Nazi puppets. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that's motivated by an evil as old as time.

SATAN'S SLAVES

Directed by Joko Anwar

Indonesia-South Korea | 107 minutes | 2018

Indonesian with English subtitles

FLORIDA PREMIERE. When Mawarni, a famous Indonesian singer, dies of a mysterious illness, her husband and four children are left behind to pick up the pieces, only to discover that they are being haunted by a pack of rabid spirits headed by Mwarni herself.

ST. AGATHA

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman

USA | 90 minutes | 2018

EAST COAST PREMIERE. Horror film impresario Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, III and IV) brings to life his latest nightmare, a period piece concerning a troubled woman running from her past who finds herself kept hostage by a coven of vicious nuns.

WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE

Directed by Colin Minihan

Canada | 98 minutes | 2018

FLORIDA PREMIERE. Majestic mountains, a still lake, and venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary in this brutal tale of claustrophobic survival starring Brittany Allen and Hannah Emily Anderson.

WOLFMAN'S GOT NARDS

Directed by Andre Gower

USA | 91 minutes | 2018

EAST COAST PREMIERE. A heartfelt documentary exploring the power of one of the strangest, scariest, and most iconic kids films to ever grace the silver screen -- The Monster Squad -- and its 30-year impact on its rabid fan base, the cast and crew, and the future of horror comedies.

A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET 3: DREAM WARRIORS

Directed by Chuck Russell

USA | 96 minutes | 1987

It's been many years since Freddy Krueger's (Robert Englund) first victim, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp), came face-to-face with Freddy and his sadistic, evil ways. Now, Nancy's all grown up; she's put her frightening nightmares behind her and is helping teens cope with their dreams. Too bad Freddy's decided to herald his return by invading the kids' dreams and scaring them into committing suicide. Patricia Arquette and Laurence Fishburne co-star.

THE BLOB

Directed by Chuck Russell

USA | 95 minutes | 1988

30TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTATION. Bigger. Better. Blobbier! In this remake of the 1958 horror classic, a gelatinous mass invades Earth and starts devouring people in the rural California town of Arborville. As it feasts, the blob grows bigger and bigger -- and threatens to spin out of control. Starring Kevin Dillon and Shawnee Smith.

MORE INFORMATION:

