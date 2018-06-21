ANOTHER WOLFCOP Exclusive Clip: Willie Confronts a Strange Animal

NYAFF Coverage International Videos Teaser Trailers Anime Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada
RLJE Films will be releasing Lowell Dean's Canadian horror, comedy Another Worlfcop on DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD on July 3rd. The sequel to Dean's breakout horror comedy WolfCop delivers a higher level of gore and laughs than the first film and we are pleased to present to you an exclusive clip that hilights the laughs part. 
 
In it, WolfCop's best friend Willie confronts a special bad guy some time during the climax of this film. It has a couple good swear words thrown in there for good measure so just be aware of that. Otherwise, enjoy. 
 
In this highly anticipated sequel to the cult film WOLFCOP, A month has passed since the dark eclipse transformed hard-drinking Officer Lou Garou (Leo Fafard) into the infamous lycanthrope crime-fighter. Although the evil that controlled Woodhaven was defeated, the community is far from returning to normal. A villainous entrepreneur (Yannick Bisson) is looking to open a new brewery and revive the local hockey team, but it’s clear he has ulterior motives. With a new mayor (Kevin Smith) and the new chief of police (Amy Matysio), WolfCop has his work cut out for him when he has to save the town all over again.
 
Keep your eyes peeled next week for a Another Wolfcop giveaway next week. 
 
