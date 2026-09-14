WHEN EMMA CAME HOME: Filming Wraps on Upcoming Psychological Horror Film From Viral Filmmaker Spencer Keller
Filming has wrapped on an upcoming psychological horror flick When Emma Came Home, the feature debut from viral filmmaker Spencer Keller.
... an ambitious documentary filmmaker (...) sets out to discover what happened twenty years ago when a girl went missing and subsequently murdered a family upon her return. The deeper she digs into the case and the isolated community impacted by the crime, the more her sense of self becomes increasingly fractured and the mystery behind the girl’s violent act is revealed.
As is the growing trend these days, Spencer cut his teeth online creating a number of viral horror shorts over the years. They look to add their names to the rising numbers of filmmakers making the transition from online to big screen.
When Emma Came Home was produced by our friend, Noah Lang, who brought us this new. They are producing under their Witchcraft banner. They were joined by Dawson Doupé, Todd Tapper, and Ryder Doupé, who produced for Cascadia, and Chloes Ciara.
We have some behind the scenese production stills below. Three of their short films mentioned in the press release can be found below the announcement. The rest can be found on Keller's YouTube channel here.
Viral Horror Filmmaker Spencer Keller wraps WHEN EMMA CAME HOMECascadia and Witchcraft Motion Picture Company have announced the wrap of principal photography of Spencer Keller’s debut psychological horror film WHEN EMMA CAME HOME. The film follows an ambitious documentary filmmaker who sets out to discover what happened twenty years ago when a girl went missing and subsequently murdered a family upon her return. The deeper she digs into the case and the isolated community impacted by the crime, the more her sense of self becomes increasingly fractured and the mystery behind the girl’s violent act is revealed.The cast includes Cassie Stires, Hailey Saintfield, D’Angelo Midili, Adara Toop, and Bill Read Jr.. Keller has amassed a reputation as a beloved viral filmmaker whose short films SHE KNOWS, CLOSING TIME, and IN THE DARK have been viewed a combined 7.5M times on YouTube, 30M+ on TikTok and Instagram, been selected by Film Shortage and ALTER, and been distributed in anthology form by Black Mandala.Keller recently signed with Range Media Partners for representation in all areas. The film was produced by Noah Lang for Witchcraft, Dawson Doupé, Todd Tapper, and Ryder Doupé for Cascadia, and Chloes Ciara. Keller, Rod Blackhurst, Bryan Hipolito, Krisnen Reyes, Jonathan Reyes, Odea Reyes, Mark Sanders, Cindy Sanders, June Peters, Lila Keller, Jake Elenbaas, Nathan Geddis, James Harleman, and Kathryn Harleman executive produced, as well as Tony Doupe, Susan Doupé, and Nathan Hendrickson for The Usual Place.“This film is not only personal to me in terms of the stakes and the eerie setting of the Pacific Northwest, but it touches on deep-seated fears of mine that will hopefully resonate with and terrify audiences as well,” says Keller in a statement. “I have so many stories I’m excited to tell, but for now I’m most concerned with telling Emma’s and showing audiences something they didn’t know they were looking for.”“At Witchcraft, we pride ourselves on finding rising voices in horror and advocating for them in the way we wish someone had for us when our careers began,” says producer Noah Lang. “Spencer is exactly the sort of talented, ambitious, and genuinely kind filmmaker we’re proud to support.” The team is targeting a 2026 festival premiere with sales news to follow.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.