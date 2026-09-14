WHEN EMMA CAME HOME: Filming Wraps on Upcoming Psychological Horror Film From Viral Filmmaker Spencer Keller

Filming has wrapped on an upcoming psychological horror flick When Emma Came Home, the feature debut from viral filmmaker Spencer Keller.

... an ambitious documentary filmmaker (...) sets out to discover what happened twenty years ago when a girl went missing and subsequently murdered a family upon her return. The deeper she digs into the case and the isolated community impacted by the crime, the more her sense of self becomes increasingly fractured and the mystery behind the girl’s violent act is revealed.

As is the growing trend these days, Spencer cut his teeth online creating a number of viral horror shorts over the years. They look to add their names to the rising numbers of filmmakers making the transition from online to big screen.

When Emma Came Home was produced by our friend, Noah Lang, who brought us this new. They are producing under their Witchcraft banner. They were joined by Dawson Doupé, Todd Tapper, and Ryder Doupé, who produced for Cascadia, and Chloes Ciara.

We have some behind the scenese production stills below. Three of their short films mentioned in the press release can be found below the announcement. The rest can be found on Keller's YouTube channel here