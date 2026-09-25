Toronto After Dark 2026: Nature Thriller WHALEFALL to Open 19th Edition

The 19th edition of the Toronto After Dark Film Festival has announced the complete lineup of features and short films.

The rather intense looking nature thriller Whalefall will open this year's festival. Brian Duffield's thriller stars Zach Cregger alumni Austin Abrams and Josh Brolin.

Festival faves from the circuit, The Fox, Species and Drag, join the previously announced I Love Paris.

All the films playing at this year's festival are included in the announcement below.

The Toronto After Dark Film Festival (TADFF) has officially unveiled its lineup for its 19th edition of exciting new horror, sci-fi and action films, which will screen from October 14 - 18, 2026 at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre (259 Richmond St W) and CineCycle (129 Spadina Ave). Across these five thrilling nights, Toronto audiences will enjoy a fantastic showcase of 14 feature premieres, as well as 33 brilliant genre short films from Canada and around the world.

Single tickets go on sale on September 29, but festival passholders (both Cine-Maniac and All-Nighter tiers) can already begin reserving tickets during an exclusive window from September 25 to September 28.

The festival kicks off with the Canadian Premiere of Brian Duffield’s WHALEFALL. A tense and emotionally-charged survival thriller starring Austin Abrams (RESIDENT EVIL) and Josh Brolin (WEAPONS), the film depicts the harrowing story of a scuba-diver (Abrams) who finds himself swallowed whole by a sperm whale and trapped inside the animal’s stomach. With a dwindling supply of oxygen left in his tank, the young man turns to the nautical and life lessons his father passed on to him in a desperate bid to survive.

Two takes on the intersection of capitalism and body horror highlight the festival’s slate of International Programming: SPECIES (d. Marion Le Corroller, whose 2025 short MELTED DOLL screened at last year’s edition) is an energetic, blood-soaked parable set within the life-or-death world of modern medicine. Edwin’s SLEEP NO MORE follows two siblings travelling to Jakarta to investigate the grisly death of their mother while she was working at an old wig factory - only to discover that her “accident” was not an isolated incident.

Toronto After Dark’s Friday Vampire Night pairs the previously announced I LOVE PARIS with the Canadian Premiere of RED SNOW: Ilja Rautsi’s holiday ho-ho-horror about an angsty teen whose vampire fantasies are fractured when a horrifically violent undead creature dressed as Jolly Old St. Nick shows up at her family’s doorstep.

Two films that are punk in both form and ethos, MATAPANKI (d. Diego “Mapache” Fuentes) follows a ground-level superhero whose powers are activated by alcohol; while HALLOWARRIOR finds young Pumpkin (Milly Shapiro from HEREDITARY) on a post-apocalyptic Halloween defending her home from cannibalistic intruders.

Representing the festival’s Canadian Programming, Sam Scott’s TURN IT UP! offers the story of a struggling indie band turning to a cursed melody for fame, unaware that the melody opens up a dangerous portal between dimensions; and NO LONGER HUMANS (directed by Toronto filmmaker Luca D’Andrea) is a queer coming-of-age love story about a world in which death no longer exists. Shot on 16mm film, D’Andrea’s daring debut feature will be making its North American Premiere in the festival’s Late Night Programme.

Canadian Filmmaking will be further represented across Toronto After Dark’s popular short film slate, which pairs a Canadian short with all feature films across the festival and includes dedicated sidebars for both Canadian and International selections. This year’s festival features 33 short films, including the buzzy MAN EATING PUSSY: an Audience Award Winner at Fantasia, directed by Emily Lawson and starring Grace Glowicki.

The lineup also features the Ontario Premieres of THE FOX (d. Dario Russo) and DRAG (d. Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer). In THE FOX, a cunning fox (voiced by Olivia Colman) convinces an impressionable foxhunter (Jai Courtney) to turn his wife (Emily Browning) into the foxhunter’s idea of the perfect woman: a dark folktale built around the age old adage “be careful what you wish for”.

And in DRAG, two sisters (Lizzy Caplan and Lucy DeVito) break into the secluded home of a wealthy artist (John Stamos) for a simple little robbery. When one of the sisters quickly throws out her back, escape becomes an immovable obstacle for the feuding duo - made worse when the artist comes home early!

Previously announced films include: 5 MORE MINUTES, FROGMAN RETURNS, I LOVE PARIS and MY LOVE FOR YOU IS DEEP, BUT THE DEVIL LOVES ME DEEPER.

The 19th edition also marks an inaugural partnership between the festival and its new lead sponsor ScareScore. ScareScore is building the world’s first biometric reaction platform for entertainment. Connecting to the smartwatch audiences already wear, ScareScore measures physical reactions as they happen and transforms them into a personal score across movies, streaming, attractions, and adrenaline experiences that they can share, compare, and compete against friends with! Select Toronto After Dark films will be ScareScore enabled.

This year’s festival will also see the return of its official OPENING NIGHT PARTY, which will be held at the festival’s preferred bar Escape Manor (383 King St. W: just a few blocks away from the festival screening venues). Entry will be FREE for Toronto After Dark passholders.

And the festival’s late-night CineCycle Programming has been made possible this year thanks to the support of Branded to Film (B2F), Kingston's hyperlocal studio for high-concept genre filmmaking, which provides resources, crew and producer support for independent filmmakers shooting in the region.

2026 Toronto After Dark Lineup:

Feature Films

5 MORE MINUTES (5 MINUTOS MÁS) | Javier Ruiz Caldera | Spain

Canadian Premiere

DRAG | Raviv Ullman, Greg Yagolnitzer | USA

Ontario Premiere

THE FOX | Dario Russo | Australia

Ontario Premiere

FROGMAN RETURNS | Anthony Cousins | USA

Ontario Premiere

HALLOWARRIOR | Ben Sottak | USA

Canadian Premiere

I LOVE PARIS | Nicky Murphy | Australia, France

Toronto Premiere

RED SNOW (PUNAISTA LUNTA) | Ilja Rautsi | Finland

Canadian Premiere

SLEEP NO MORE (MONSTER PABRIK RAMBUT) | Edwin | Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France

Ontario Premiere

SPECIES (SANGUINE) | Marion Le Corroller | France

Ontario Premiere

WHALEFALL | Brian Duffield | USA

Canadian Premiere

Feature Films - Late Night Programme

MATAPANKI | Diego “Mapache” Fuentes | Chile

Toronto Premiere

MY LOVE FOR YOU IS DEEP BUT THE DEVIL LOVES ME DEEPER | Casey Donahue | USA

World Premiere

NO LONGER HUMANS | Luca D’Andrea | Canada

North American Premiere

Short Films

1-800-TIME-TRAVEL | Michael Nusair | Canada

A MIGHTY POISON | Kyle Marchen | Canada

ACCISMUS | Brandy Marien | Canada

BAD TOOTH | M. Dara Alavi | Canada

BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS | Spencer Glassman | Canada

THE CURSE OF DANNY RIZZO | Ievy Stamatov | Canada

THE DESCENDANT | Ashley Welling | USA

THE DOGLEG (WIRAŹ) | Piotr Szubra | Poland

THE DOUBLE | Aljosha Klimov, Misha Sprits, Mitya Kokorin | Germany, Canada

FESTER | Max Parr | Canada

FREQUENCY | Lauren Andrews | Canada

GRIM VS GREYS | Austin Birtch | Canada

HABITUATION | Oskar Johansson | Sweden

ICE COLD BEER | Devon Mussett, Joey Lopez | Canada

IT HELPS | J. Zachary Thurman | USA

LOOP (最後一單) | Chuan Lin | Taiwan

MAN EATING PUSSY | Emily Lawson | Canada, USA

MEATMYLK | Lucy Luscombe | United Kingdom

MELT MUSIC | Evan Rivard | Canada

MOIRA | Anastasia Mischenko | France

MY DINNER WITH VICTOR | Andrew Chiu | Hong Kong, Canada

THE OLD GODS | Noah Van Buhren | Canada

PAPER CUTS | Ross Ozarka, Alice Gatland | New Zealand

PERENNIAL | Eric Kingsbury | Canada

PICK IT TILL IT BLEEDS | Christina Dovolis, Tavis Putnam | Canada

THE PORTRAIT | Julia Hogg | Canada

PURGE | Andrew Hamilton | Canada

RUN FROM IT | Kory Kongsommart, Jun Jeung | Canada

SHITTING A PENIS | Sam Morgan | Canada

SLEEP THROUGH SUMMER | Erin Mick | Canada

SOMETHING BORROWED | Findlay Ironside | Canada

STUCK (VAST) | Jan van Gorkum | Netherlands

THE THING INSIDE HER | Jacki Gunn and Della Haddock | Canada