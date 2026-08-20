NEVER AFTER DARK: Check Out The Official Trailer And Poster For "Dave Boyle's ravishingly dark ghost story"

David Boyle's amazing supernatural horror flick, Never After Dark, is coming the theaters on September 25th and the offiicial trailer and poster have come out today.

Winner of the SXSW Midnighter Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize for Feature Film at the Overlook Film Festival, NEVER AFTER DARK stars SAG Award and Critics’ Choice Award Winner Moeka Hoshi (SHOGUN) as Airi, a wandering medium who spends her life guiding restless spirits out of the world of the living. Summoned to an isolated country house, she comes face to face with a grotesque apparition with powers that defy Airi’s experience. As she digs deeper into the house’s past, a secret comes to light — and Airi finds herself hunted by a far more unpredictable force. For the first time, her greatest adversary is not the supernatural, but the living. Directed and written by Dave Boyle, the film also stars Kento Kaku (HOUSE OF NINJAS), Kurumi Inagaki (HOUSE OF NINJAS), Mutsuo Yoshioka (CHIME), Bokuzo Masana (TOKYO VICE) and Tae Kimura (ALL AROUND US).

Our own Josh caught Never After Dark when it premiered at SXSW this year and gave it a glowing review. So much so, that he has been quoted in the official trailer. Yay team.

There is no doubting the fact that what Boyle and his team have created here is easily one of the early frontrunners for the year’s most accomplished horror films. Stunningly realized, fastidiously scripted and executed on every level, and genuinely frightening, Never After Dark is a beautiful nightmare from which I never wanted to wake up.

We also caught it this Summer during our week at Fantasia and can bare witness, this in indeed one of the best horror movies of the year. Run, don't walk, to your local theater when it comes out this September.