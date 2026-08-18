DEATHGASM 2: GOREMAGEDDON: One-Night Theatrical Event Precedes Digital And Physical Releases (Exclusive)

Our friends at Raven Banner have tasked us with sharing this exclusive news about the digital and physical release of Jason lei Howden's metal horror comedy, Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon.

Years after thwarting a demon apocalypse, Brodie finds himself unemployed, single and without ambition. But when he learns that 'NoizeQuest', a battle-of-the-bands competition is coming to his town, he decides to reform his heavy metal band DEATHGASM in order to find redemption and, most importantly, get his ex-girlfriend Medina back. Only problem, his drummer Giles is missing an arm, and the rest of his band is, well... dead. Thankfully Brodie still has the pages of The Black Hymn, so raising his bandmates from beyond the grave is as easy as playing a little tune...

But before that, there will be a special one-night theatrical event on Tuesday, September 29th, when Deathgasm 2 will play in Alamo Drafthouse locations across the U.S. Afterwards the horror comedy will come release digitally for rent and purchase across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. on October 13th. A Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD physical release to follow later in the month.

You will find a link to buy tickets for the one-night theatrical event in the announcement below, along with a link to the Raven Banner store where you will be able to buy your physical copy of Deathgasm 2 at a yet to be announced date.