DEATHGASM 2: GOREMAGEDDON: One-Night Theatrical Event Precedes Digital And Physical Releases (Exclusive)
Our friends at Raven Banner have tasked us with sharing this exclusive news about the digital and physical release of Jason lei Howden's metal horror comedy, Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon.
Years after thwarting a demon apocalypse, Brodie finds himself unemployed, single and without ambition. But when he learns that 'NoizeQuest', a battle-of-the-bands competition is coming to his town, he decides to reform his heavy metal band DEATHGASM in order to find redemption and, most importantly, get his ex-girlfriend Medina back. Only problem, his drummer Giles is missing an arm, and the rest of his band is, well... dead. Thankfully Brodie still has the pages of The Black Hymn, so raising his bandmates from beyond the grave is as easy as playing a little tune...
But before that, there will be a special one-night theatrical event on Tuesday, September 29th, when Deathgasm 2 will play in Alamo Drafthouse locations across the U.S. Afterwards the horror comedy will come release digitally for rent and purchase across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. on October 13th. A Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD physical release to follow later in the month.
You will find a link to buy tickets for the one-night theatrical event in the announcement below, along with a link to the Raven Banner store where you will be able to buy your physical copy of Deathgasm 2 at a yet to be announced date.
DEATHGASM 2: GOREMAGEDDON SET FORONE-NIGHT THEATRICAL EVENT,DIGITAL AND PHYSICAL RELEASE THIS FALLFANTASTIC FEST PRESENTS SCREENINGS HITALAMO DRAFTHOUSE THEATERS NATIONWIDE SEPTEMBER 29AHEAD OF OCTOBER 13 DIGITAL DEBUTRaven Banner Releasing has set the U.S. rollout for Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon, the blood-soaked sequel to Jason Lei Howden's 2015 cult classic Deathgasm. The film makes its wide debut with a one-night-only theatrical event on Tuesday, September 29, screening in select Alamo Drafthouse theaters nationwide as part of the venue's Fantastic Fest Presents program. Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon then arrives digitally for rent and purchase across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. on October 13, with a Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD physical release to follow later in the month.The September 29 theatrical event brings the film to Alamo Drafthouse locations in more than a dozen U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Chicago, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Boston, Denver, Omaha, Raleigh and the Twin Cities. Tickets and showtimes will be available at www.deathgasm2.com, with potential additional cities to be announced.Beginning October 13, Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon will be available to rent or purchase digitally throughout Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. on all major platforms, including iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home, Xfinity and more.A physical media release follows later in October, with the film arriving on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD in both a Standard Edition and a Limited Edition Steelbook available via www.ravenbanner.store. An official street date will be announced shortly.Raven Banner partner and producer Andrew Thomas Hunt said “Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon was built to be experienced loud, together, and on the biggest screen possible - that's exactly what a one-night-only run with Fantastic Fest Presents and Alamo Drafthouse delivers.”Writer-director Jason Lei Howden added; “We made this film for the misfits, the freaks, the outcasts, the headbangers, and the gorehounds. In a world divided, heavy metal and horror fans are an international family united by our passion for extreme entertainment. Deathgasm 2 is one big, brutal “HORNS UP” to that family. I’m stoked Raven Banner is getting it out there for the world to enjoy.”Years after thwarting a demon apocalypse, Brodie finds himself unemployed, single and without ambition. But when he learns that 'NoizeQuest', a battle-of-the-bands competition is coming to his town, he decides to reform his heavy metal band DEATHGASM in order to find redemption and, most importantly, get his ex-girlfriend Medina back. Only problem, his drummer Giles is missing an arm, and the rest of his band is, well... dead. Thankfully Brodie still has the pages of The Black Hymn, so raising his bandmates from beyond the grave is as easy as playing a little tune...Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon reunites stars Milo Cawthorne (Brodie) and Kimberley Crossman (Medina) from the original film, alongside returning cast members James Blake, Sam Berkley and Daniel Cresswell. The sequel introduces Kieran Charnock, Harrison Keefe, Maggie Robertson and WWE legend Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) in new roles. Trivium frontman Matt Heafy composed the film's original score, and the soundtrack features a stacked lineup of metal acts including Skinless, Havok, Chestcrush, Bulletbelt, Anvil, GWAR and more. Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm, Guns Akimbo) returns to write and direct, with Nick Garrett, Antonio Hrynchuk and Andrew Thomas Hunt producing.A non-treaty New Zealand/Canada co-production between New Zealand's Fish Entertainment and Canada's Raven Banner Entertainment and Hangar 18 Media, Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon was produced with support from Creative Saskatchewan, the New Zealand Film Commission, Bitbot Media and Metalheads Ltd. The film had its World Premiere in competition at Fantastic Fest in 2025 before screening at Sitges, Monster Fest, FrightFest UK, ScreamFest, Telluride Horror Show and more than a dozen other festivals worldwide.Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon is released in the U.S. and Canada by Raven Banner Releasing, and will be available digitally across the U.S., Canada and the U.K., with additional territories to be announced. ROW sales are handled by Raven Banner.
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