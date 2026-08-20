CHRONOVISOR Official Trailer: What if we Could Reproduce Visuals From Any Point in History on a TV Screen?

﻿You come across films and stories that while they appear to be looking from the outside in, should still firmly occupy a space within the realm of genre filmmaking and storytelling. For instance, watch this trailer for Kevin Walker and Jack Auen debut film, Chronovisor, and tell us it doesn't belong there.

In something that is perhaps akin to an occultish type of mystery movie, this labyrinth, this maze of ideas and information proposed by Kevin Walker and Jack Auen's film just seem to amazing to pass up. What if there were a device, "... an occult device said to reproduce visuals from any point in history on a TV screen". We would suggest that this occupies the same space as the films of Johannes Grenzfurthner (Masking Threshold, Razzennest, Solvent) but thoroughly narrative in form.

Written and directed by Kevin Walker and Jack Auen, founding members of the filmmaking collective and production company COSMIC SALON, Chronovisor had its world premiere at International Film Festival Rotterdam then went on to win Best Film Prize, Jeonju International Film Festival in 2026.

There are going to be a lot of notes that follow that may just suck you in to this mystery as well.

CHRONOVISOR ﻿Written and Directed by Kevin Walker and Jack Auen Starring Anne Laure Sellier – IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 4 – Opens in New York at Film at Lincoln Center While writing a monograph on historical theories of memory, Béatrice (Anne-Laure Sellier), a respected academic, becomes beguiled by the allegedly true story of the Chronovisor, an occult device said to reproduce visuals from any point in history on a TV screen. Her obsession with the mysterious machine drags her from her Upper East Side apartment through the depths of New York City’s hidden libraries, to the edge of a breakthrough.

Director's Statement

The facets of CHRONOVISOR that first revealed themselves to us were primarily atmospheric and aesthetic: cozy, gothic libraries, interminable stacks of books, bloodshot eyes, spending all night reading, forgetting to sleep, questioning everything - including your own sense of reality all set against the wintry backdrop of timeless Manhattan institutions. Early discussions helped outline the contours of our central character. Béatrice, whose fundamental devotion to the intellect is as pure as it is uncompromising. But it took two key discoveries for the film to really take shape. The first is the story of the chronovisor itself. After Kevin stumbled across a passing reference to the device in Ambrose Andreano's "Angels, Archons, and Aliens," we found ourselves spending the better part of a year digging towards the bottom of what would turn out to be an infinitely deep well of possibility. This painstaking research consumed us long before it ever began to consume Beatrice, and the tantalizing temptation of such a machine's existence became a touchstone for our writing. The second was the discovery of Anne Laure, our lead actor. We did not properly appreciate how difficult it would be to find someone capable of embodying Béatrice. Her tendency towards long, multi-lingual monologues and esoteric vocabulary would prove a challenge for any performer, and it became clear to us very early on that these qualities would be most naturally inhabited by an actual scholar, as opposed to a trained actor. We often wonder why Anne Laure would bother to respond to an email from first-time directors asking her to be the lead in their film, but we pinch ourselves with gratitude that she did. The film rests entirely on her shoulders, and she carried it farther than we could have ever hoped. The ultimate intention of the film is to instrumentalize Beatrice as a sort of reductio ad absurdum of a certain kind of human being—the human being ostensibly preoccupied by worldly affairs and the 'life of the mind", while in truth motivated by a grander spiritual longing that undergirds its every waking movement. The hypocrisy generated by this human duality—the nature and grace that exist within us, the spirit and flesh at war within our minds—is the film's central irony.

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