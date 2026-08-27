CASSIE WORKMAN IS WITCHY AF Trailer: ETCH and Lilly Wachowski's Anarchists United Studios Announce Release of Comedy Web Series

As algorithms go, we do not have much truck for them. The Devil's software does someone else's bidding the moment you start browsing and your feed is inundated with demands for your money and time. Mostly your money.

Yet somehow - somehow - some good comes from doom scrolling.

Art Show! With Captain Skinner some time ago the Cassie Workman is Witchy AF, an eight-part, weekly, adult comedic documentary series that explores the history and philosophy of occultism and magic. Because we wrote aboutsome time ago the Etch YouTube channel continued to show up long after we wrote about that web series. Thank whatever gods and dieties were responsible or else we may not have already known about the upcoming web series,, an eight-part, weekly, adult comedic documentary series that explores the history and philosophy of occultism and magic.

Anything that we have seen up until now, either clips or shorts from the channel, has been fucking hilarious to start. It has all been very informative as well, if learning more about the occult and magic is something you would like to learn more about.

The show was also produced with Lilly Wachowski’s company ANARCHISTS UNITED STUDIOS. Led by Wachowski, with Sarah Marie Flores and Lawrence Mattis, her company focuses on elevated genre projects created by artists from underrepresented communities. With exception to Frederic Fasano (Mother of Tears, The Helpsters) working as the DOP and Joel Goulet designing and directing the marionette puppet sequences, the show’s cast and crew were predominantly women, queer, and LGBTQIA+.

Start with the trailer below, then head on over to the Etch YouTube channel for more tidbits.