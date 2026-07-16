THE UPRISING Official Trailer: Andrew Garfield Stands Against a Tyranical King in Paul Greengrass Drama

Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival.

Focuse Features is releasing Paul Greengrass's historical drama, The Uprising, in theatres on September 11th. The official trailer has arrived. Check it out, down below.

Greengrass has taken from the pages of British history, of the Peasants' Revolt (or Wat Tyler's Rebellion) in 1381. Started by Wat Tyler in protest against a highly unpopular poll tax, the revolt started in the village of Fobbing, Essex, east of London, north of the River Thames.

Andrew Garfield will play the lead, Wat Tyler. Alonside him stars jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman, Katherine Waterston, and Sky Yang.