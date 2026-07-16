STARSUCKERS: The Butler Brothers' Dark Satire to Premiere at FrightFest 2026

FrightFest has announced the lineup for this year's festival, taking place at the end of August in London, UK. Canadian filmmkaers Brett and Jason Butler will premiere their new dark satire, Starsuckers, during the five-day event.

When an ordinary couple wins an exclusive weekend with their celebrity idols, they discover the glamorous power couple are hiding murderous secrets, forcing them into a twisted game of deception and survival where fame, desire, and identity become deadly obsessions.

The full announcement is below. We will have more on Starsuckers as it becomes available.

Acclaimed Canadian Independent Filmmakers Return with a Twisted Thriller About Celebrity Obsession, Blind Ambition, and the Deadly Cost of Fame

Canadian filmmakers Brett and Jason Butler will unveil their latest feature, STARSUCKERS, with its World Premiere at FrightFest 2026, one of the world’s leading genre film festivals. The film will screen as part of the festival’s celebrated August Bank Holiday edition, running August 27–31, 2026, at ODEON Cinemas Leicester Square and West End in the heart of London, followed by an additional screening at FrightFest @ the Arzner on Saturday, September 5.

A darkly satirical thriller filled with shocking twists and biting social commentary, STARSUCKERS examines the dangerous intersection of celebrity culture, ambition, and identity, asking just how far ordinary people are willing to go in pursuit of fame and fortune.

The film stars Manon Ens-Lapointe (The Last Anniversary), Steven Hobé (How Disney Built America), and introduces exciting new talents James Alex, Jersey Anderson, and Jacob Stickles.

At the center of STARSUCKERS are celebrity power couple Bjorg Everglow and Sasha Nightshade, enigmatic icons whose glamorous public personas conceal far darker intentions. When ordinary couple Chuck and Eileen win a contest promising an exclusive weekend retreat with their idols, they quickly discover that behind the luxury lies murder, manipulation, and a series of increasingly bizarre and dangerous revelations.

As the weekend spirals into chaos, Chuck and Eileen become entangled in a twisted game of deception and survival. What begins as a dream encounter with fame soon descends into murder, mayhem, and a shocking exploration of desire and identity, culminating in a darkly comic tale about the lengths people will go to achieve the lives they think they want.

STARSUCKERS is directed, written, and produced by Brett and Jason Butler and executive produced by Dan Lyon, David Daniels, and David Carruthers.

With STARSUCKERS, The Butler Brothers continue building one of Canada’s most fiercely independent film operations through their production company, Substance Production, and distribution label, Tiny Cabin Pictures.

Over the past decade, Brett and Jason Butler have directed, written, and produced ten feature films while producing or executive producing an additional five projects. Their work has screened internationally and reached audiences worldwide through platforms including Amazon Prime, Tubi, Apple TV, Roku Channel, Plex, Hollywood Suite, Fawesome, Revry, and Xumo.

Known for their hands-on filmmaking approach and grassroots distribution model, The Butler Brothers have become recognized voices in contemporary independent genre cinema with acclaimed titles including Purgatory Jack, The Last Anniversary, and Unfriending. Their films consistently blend sharp social observation with crowd-pleasing entertainment, earning devoted audiences both in Canada and abroad.

According to the filmmaking duo "FrightFest has long been one of the world's great homes for independent genre filmmaking,” the brothers go on to say that “to launch STARSUCKERS there is incredibly exciting. The film is funny, unsettling, outrageous, and ultimately asks some uncomfortable questions about celebrity culture and our obsession with fame."

Conceived in 2000 by Paul McEvoy, Ian Rattray, and Alan Jones, FrightFest has grown from its beginnings at London’s Prince Charles Cinema into one of the most respected horror and fantasy festivals in the world. Often compared to prestigious genre events such as Spain’s Sitges and Belgium’s Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, FrightFest has become a global gathering place for filmmakers and audiences seeking bold, boundary-pushing cinema.

Additional festival appearances and release information for STARSUCKERS will be announced in the coming months.