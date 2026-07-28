Popcorn Frights 2026: MONSTROUS ME Rides Third Wave Among 72 Shorts

As August draws near, the frights are popping in Florida.

The 12th Popcorn Frights Film Festival released its third wave of programming "for its 2026 edition," per an official release, "expanding an already monster-sized lineup with the world premiere of Ariel Baska's Monstrous Me, produced by Brea Grant and renowned filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, alongside an exceptional slate of world premieres, landmark restorations, and daring new short films from some of the most exciting voices working in genre cinema today."

I appreciate that Popcorn Frights is shining a big spotlight on short films, which are always made by ambitious filmmakers who press onward, despite the limitations of time and, inevitably, budget.

Read onward for their description:

"Running August 6-16, Popcorn Frights' 11-day hybrid festival will present 72 short films, including 13 world premieres, across seven curated programs available both in theaters and nationwide through the festival's virtual platform featuring one of its biggest, boldest, and most fearless celebrations of genre storytelling yet.

"Representing filmmakers from 15 countries, this year's shorts lineup traverses the full spectrum of contemporary genre cinema--from unsettling psychological horror and supernatural nightmares to pitch-black comedy, surreal animation, and fearless experiments that push the boundaries of the form.

"Among the world premieres making their debut are Amir Moini's Artichoke, produced by Anna Lou Castoldi, granddaughter of horror icon Dario Argento; Alison Mattingly's Burning of a Family Tree, starring I Saw the TV Glow breakout Jack Haven; Conor McMahon's Gulp; Samantha Pineda Sierra's My Mother the Zombie; Kenneth Thompson's The Bogeyman; and Ben Baraad's Earworm.

"Festival alumni also return with an impressive new slate of work from Chris McInroy (Chair), Steven Schloss (Gimme), Rob Kleinschmidt (Find Enjoyment in Your Toil), Michael Buran (Stay In), Rob Himebaugh (Feed the Dark), Peter Ricq (Come In), and Sam Rudykoff (Halfway Haunted), reaffirming Popcorn Frights as a home for both emerging talent and established genre innovators.

"Popcorn Frights also pays tribute to two beloved cult classics with special anniversary presentations. Fans will experience the 35th anniversary restoration of Robert Kurtzman's From Dusk 'Till Dawn, the original proof-of-concept teaser that ultimately inspired Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's iconic vampire tale, alongside the 30th anniversary of Michael Dougherty's Season's Greetings, presented in a brand-new 4K restoration of the animated short that first introduced audiences to Sam years before he became horror's favorite pint-sized Halloween icon in Trick 'r Treat.

"True to its twisted roots, Popcorn Frights continues to champion Florida's horror underground with its signature 'Homegrown: 100% Pure Fresh Squeezed Florida Horror' program--a showcase of blood, sweat, and screams from the Sunshine State's finest. This year's lineup includes a potent batch of world premieres like Jessica Bachman's Mary Rich and Famous, JP Bradham's Cheap Meat, Michael D. Elliott's Final Frames, Yessica Lepe's Hot Mess, Christopher Pinto's Horror Insurance, and Mack Reyes' Pumpkin.

"With 116 films--including 44 features, 72 shorts, and 18 world premieres--the 2026 edition marks the most ambitious program in Popcorn Frights' history. Together, the lineup reflects the festival's continued evolution as one of North America's leading destinations for genre cinema, where emerging discoveries, celebrated filmmakers, and unforgettable audience experiences converge in a singular celebration of horror's limitless imagination.

"So, dim the lights, crank the volume, and prepare to face what lurks beyond the screen. The scream-fest of the summer awaits!

"Individual tickets and All-Access Badges for the in-theater experience--hosted at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale and Classic Gateway Theater--are now available. Virtual All-Access Passes can also be purchased for streaming access to the full digital lineup. To order an In-Theater All-Access VIP Badge, click here, to order a Virtual All-Access Pass, click here.

All verbiage below courtesy of Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

International Midnighters

A celebration of some of the year's most fantastic international short films from new emerging voices and established filmmakers:

Appetite of a Nobody, dir. Amanda Kaye (Australia); Banshee, dir. Peter Vass (Ireland); The Beneath, dir. Lisette Vlassak (Netherlands); Come In, dir. Peter Ricq (Canada); Freya, dir. Fredrik Lindton (Sweden); Gulp, dir. Conor McMahon (Ireland, World Premiere); Halfway Haunted, dir. Sam Rudykoff (Canada); Headphones, dir. Steven Arriagada (Australia); Heirlooms, dir. Dan Abramovici (Canada-USA); The Humbug, dir. Cole Paviour (UK); My Mother, the Zombie, dir. Samantha Pineda Sierra (Canada, World Premiere); Sweetie, dir. Taylor Olson (Canada); Wax, dir. Alexandre Forgues (Canada)

Midnighters

A celebration of new works from cinematic scaremongers that bring nightmares into waking hours with thrills, chills, and spills:

I

Artichoke, dir. Amir Moini (USA, World Premiere); Burning of a Family Tree, dir. Alison Mattingly (USA, World Premiere); Feed the Dark, dir.Rob Himebaugh (USA); House Rules, dir. Geri Courtney-Austein (USA); Inheritance, dir. Arvind Palep (USA); Rough Cut, dir. Mitchell Vincent Slan (USA); Sola, dir. Brian Hernandez (USA); Total Party Kill, dir. Alan Sanchez (USA); The Woman Is perfected, dir. Ruth Iorio Fowler (USA)

II

Blindsided, dir. P. Patrick Hogan (USA); The First Hour, dir. Harrison Thomas (USA); No.3, dir. Joe Heath (USA); The Orange Circle, dir. Mike Robinson (USA); Scissors, dir. Hannah Alline (USA); Scullion, dir. Trevor Graciano (USA); Shroomery, dir. Dane A. Benko (USA); Stay In, dir. Michael Buran (USA); Trad, dir. Dave Bekerman (USA)

III

American Cheese, dir. Kate Thulin (USA); Blossom Needs a Ride Home, dir. Tim Schwagel (USA); Carousel, dir. Christopher Kosakowski (USA); CHÄIR, dir. Chris McInroy (USA); Drones, dir. Steve Acevedo (USA); Four Itchy Boys, dir. Andrew Hebert (USA); Gimme, dir. Steven Schloss (USA); Monstrous Me, dir. Ariel Baska (USA, World Premiere); MurderBird, dir. Barrett Lesly Shuler (USA); Plain Folks, dir. Fatima Liaqat (USA); Rave, dirs. Jimmy Gruss & Riley McMahon (USA); Tapestry, dir. Jason Sheedy (USA)

IV

The Bogeyman, dir. Kenneth Thompson (USA, World Premiere); Bokeh, dir. Ivan Salcedo (USA); Earworm, dir. Ben Baraad (USA, World Premiere); Imprint, dir. Ran Jing (USA); The Last Draft, dir. Barrett Nicholas Guilak; The Me in the TV, dir. Gordon Phillips (USA); My Severed Arm, dir. Casey de Fremery (USA); Nightfall, dir. Zac Villanueva (USA); Prey for Us, dir. Zoe Kerr (USA); The Witchening, dir. MK Kopp (USA); Worst Thing You've Ever Done, dir. PJ Germain (USA)

