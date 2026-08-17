BLOOD SECRET: The Horror Collective Acquires Supernatural Horror Ahead of FrightFest Premiere

THe folks at The Horror Collective have acquired Cameron Francis' supernatural horror flick, Blood Secret, ahead of its World Premiere at Tubi FrightFest in London, UK, on August 27th.

When a misunderstanding threatens to derail their friendship, Madison and Anna agree to have dinner at Anna’s home to patch things up. But as the night unfolds, Madison begins experiencing increasingly disturbing events that Anna cannot see. What initially appears to be the result of wine, medication and a strained friendship soon gives way to something far more sinister, leaving Madison questioning her perception of reality and whether she will survive the night.

The complete announcement follows, with a small gallery of stills as well.

THE HORROR COLLECTIVE ACQUIRES CAMERON FRANCIS’ BLOOD SECRET AHEAD OF FRIGHTFEST WORLD PREMIERE

The contained supernatural thriller from the director of Cover will make its World Premiere at Tubi FrightFest on August 27

The Horror Collective has acquired Cameron Francis’ supernatural thriller Blood Secret ahead of its World Premiere at FrightFest in London.

Cover, which played FrightFest in 2025 before being acquired by the genre label and released on Cover also screened at Panic Fest and the San Francisco Another Hole in the Head Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Thriller. The acquisition reunites The Horror Collective with Francis following his feature directorial debut,, which played FrightFest in 2025 before being acquired by the genre label and released on BloodStream also screened at Panic Fest and the San Francisco Another Hole in the Head Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award for Best Thriller.

Written and directed by Francis, Blood Secret stars Katherine Lozon, Tiana Akers, Chelsea McLean, Garin Jones and Cory Stark.

When a misunderstanding threatens to derail their friendship, Madison (Akers) and Anna (Lozon) agree to have dinner at Anna’s home to patch things up. But as the night unfolds, Madison begins experiencing increasingly disturbing events that Anna cannot see. What initially appears to be the result of wine, medication and a strained friendship soon gives way to something far more sinister, leaving Madison questioning her perception of reality and whether she will survive the night.

Set almost entirely within a single location, Blood Secret uses its confined setting to build a mounting sense of paranoia and claustrophobia while exploring friendship, guilt, regret and forgiveness. Francis and cinematographer Pomeroy Tucker contrast the film’s intimate setting with expansive, John Carpenter-inspired widescreen compositions.

"FrightFest is one of the best places in the world to launch a horror film, so having Blood Secret premiere there and already knowing it has a home with The Horror Collective is incredibly exciting,” said director Cameron Francis. "They understand independent horror and how to connect these films with the audiences who are looking for them. After our experience together on Cover, I couldn’t be happier to be working with the team again on Blood Secret."

“Cameron has an incredible ability to do a lot with very little,” said Shaked Berenson, CEO of Studio Dome, which runs The Horror Collective. "We saw that firsthand with Cover, and Blood Secret takes it even further. It’s a smart, contained thriller that keeps shifting what you think you know, and we’re excited to be working with Cameron again and to have the film launch in front of the FrightFest audience."

“I love a horror film which keeps the viewer guessing about everything except for the high quality of the movie and Blood Secret is exactly that,” said BloodStream Lead Programmer Clark Collis. "This is another winner from Cameron Francis with terrific performances by Katherine Lozon and Tiana Akers."

Francis returns to FrightFest just one year after Cover screened at the festival. An actor and filmmaker with more than three decades of experience in front of the camera, Francis began directing in 2020 and has since developed a slate of shorts and features through his Orlando-based production company, MoCam Productions.

TUBI FRIGHTFEST WORLD PREMIERE

Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 10:45 PM

Tubi FrightFest, London

ODEON Leicester Square / West End

Tubi FrightFest runs August 27–31, 2026 in London.