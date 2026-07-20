PENNY LANE IS DEAD: Shudder Acquires Homage to 80s Ozploitation Horror Flicks

Mia-Kate Russell's homage to 1980s Ozploitation horror, Penny Lane is Dead, has been acquired by Shudder.

Set on a hot summer’s night in 1986 Australia, 17-year old Penny Lane is celebrating getting into college with her longtime girlfriends. After Penny’s jealous and troubled cousin decides a cruel prank is in order, what begins as a thoughtless spiked cupcake game spirals into a night of bloodshed and revenge.

Russell's debut feature film premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival and will have its International Premiere tonight at Fantasia in the raucous Theatre Hall. Penny Lane is Dead was featured in our curtain raiser by our own Josh who is picking up our second leg of the festival this week.

The rights include United States, Canada, Caribbean Basin Islands, UK, and Ireland.

SHUDDER TAKES

“PENNY LANE IS DEAD”

DIRECTOR MIA-KATE RUSSELL’S DEBUT IS A BLOOD-SOAKED HOMAGE TO 1980s OZPLOITATION HORROR

A VISCERAL TALE OF LOVE, BETRAYAL & SURVIVAL STARRING

SOPHIA WRIGHT-MENDELSOHN, TAHLEE FEREDAY & ALEXANDRA JENSEN

STREAMING ON SHUDDER AUGUST 28

Shudder announced today that it is acquiring the rights to PENNY LANE IS DEAD, the blood-soaked 1980’s set slasher debut from Australian writer and director Mia-Kate Russell. Rights include The United States, Canada, Caribbean Basin Islands, UK, Ireland. The film debuted at the Adelaide Film Festival and will celebrate its North American Premiere at Fantasia Festival on July 20th before its Shudder release on August 28th.

The film stars Sophia Wright-Mendelsohn (WIZARDS!, YEAR OF), Tahlee Fereday (EROTIC STORIES), Alexandra Jensen (TALK TO ME), Bailey Spalding (SCRUBLANDS, DOMINA), Steve Le Marquand (VERTICAL LIMIT), Fletcher Humphrys (WOLF CREEK), and Ben O’Toole (HACKSAW RIDGE).

The film marks the first feature from Sanctuary Pictures, the newly-launched production arm of Umbrella Entertainment, who produces alongside Buffalo Media and in association with Cyan Films. Julie Ryan (LATE NIGHT WITH THE DEVIL), Ari Harrison (TALK TO ME), Andre Lima, and Carly Maple produced.

Set on a hot summer’s night in 1986 Australia, 17-year old Penny Lane is celebrating getting into college with her longtime girlfriends. After Penny’s jealous and troubled cousin decides a cruel prank is in order, what begins as a thoughtless spiked cupcake game spirals into a night of bloodshed and revenge.

“It’s exhilarating that my feature directorial debut is being released by Shudder, one of the most fearless and bold distributors out there,” Russell said. “The Shudder team has such a keen understanding of genre films, and are the perfect partners to unleash this powerful film with audiences.”

“Mia-Kate Russell’s debut feature is a fierce slasher immersed in the nostalgia of 80s horror and laced with dark comedy and rage. We’re delighted to introduce her film to the Shudder line up.” said Emily Gotto, SVP of Shudder Acquisitions and Production.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Shudder with Upgrade on behalf of the filmmakers.