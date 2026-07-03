Now Streaming: I BECAME A LEGEND AFTER MY 10-YEAR LONG LAST STAND: Starting Over as a Rookie

Once the adventure proper begins, it's much more appealing.

I Became a Legend After My 10-Year Long Last Stand S1

The first episode is now streaming on Crunchyroll.



In the opening moments, Luck, an S-class mage, fights along with two fellow combatants against the Demon King inside a deep, dark cave that is part of an interstellar something or other. Because the other two fellows both have families, Luck sends them home; he's on the verge of victory, anyway, so how long could that take?

Unfortunately for Luck, the Demon King revives, and what looked like a quick final bout turns into an epic battle that lasts 10 years. Emerging victorious, Luck heads home and looks up his friends. As it turns out, on the basis of that enormous, deadly battle, everyone thought Luck was dead; his friends reaped the rewards, with one becoming King and the other becoming the Head of the Adventurers' Guild, complete with a very large mansion.

Luke is somewhat nonplussed about it all. His friends are 10 years older, while he has somehow grown younger. But because he was declared dead 10 years before, his old friends facilitate Luck's desire to start over again as an Adventurer under a new name (Lock), even if he has to climb the ranks once again.

For his first assignment as an Adventurer, Luck/Lock is teamed with two rookie adventurers, siblings who are filled with optimism. Sent to eliminate a cave full of gremlins, Luck/Lock detects that something is amiss about the leader of the gremlins, which proves true in the episode's final moments.

I nearly stopped watching as Luck battled the Demon King and his demon army because it was so repetitive. Plus, Luck was too busy fighting to give any more than a rudimentary voiceover narration of what was happening.

The explanations that fly when Luck returns home and then must adjust to his new circumstances are so casually handled that Luck's modesty and quick adaptability were cheering to the show, which was further enhanced by his two new fellow adventurers.

This show is not 'knock 'em out of the park,' but it does have good possibilities for being a good adventuring show. Here's the official synopsis:

"Luck, an S-rank mage in the hero's party, makes a last stand against the Demon King to save his companions. When he finally returns victorious, ten years have passed, and the world praises him as a legendary hero who died in battle. Unable to reclaim his former life, Luck conceals his identity and begins again as 'Lock,' an F-rank adventurer forging a future in a world that moved on without him."

Image ©Ezogingitune, SB Creative/KOKOORE Partners.

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