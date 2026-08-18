THE LAST ASSASSINS: Canadian Sci-fi Thriller Out Now on Digital (Exclusive)

You heard it here first. The Canadian sci-fi thriller flick, The Last Assassins, will have its North American release across all digital platforms today, on August 18th 2026.

With Earth locked in a new dark age following a radioactive catastrophe, a young woman is forced to flee the city when her father is brutally murdered by masked marauders demanding to know her whereabouts. Her bodyguard guides her to safety through the fog shrouded badlands in search of a family she never knew existed.

You can check out the trailer and a large gallery of stills below.