THE LAST ASSASSINS: Canadian Sci-fi Thriller Out Now on Digital (Exclusive)
You heard it here first. The Canadian sci-fi thriller flick, The Last Assassins, will have its North American release across all digital platforms today, on August 18th 2026.
With Earth locked in a new dark age following a radioactive catastrophe, a young woman is forced to flee the city when her father is brutally murdered by masked marauders demanding to know her whereabouts. Her bodyguard guides her to safety through the fog shrouded badlands in search of a family she never knew existed.
You can check out the trailer and a large gallery of stills below.
THE LAST ASSASSINS is the debut feature of James Anthony Usas, a former set designer and concept artist whose credits include Star Trek: Discovery and whose inspirations include Blade Runner, Terminator and Mad Max.Newcomer, Athena Park (Lady Ada's Secret Society) stars alongside genre regulars, Josh Bainbridge (The Boy In The Woods) and Lora Burke (Lifechanger).The screenplay was co-written by James Anthony Usas, Jonathan Hlibka and Ryan Keller (Poor Agnes) who produced the film in North Bay, Ontario through their company Other Animal Entertainment, Inc.THE LAST ASSASSINS had it's world premiere at Fantasporto where it was snapped up for distribution in North America by Four Digital Media and UK by Seven Tales Entertainment.
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