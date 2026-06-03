Tribeca 2026: Kicking Off

Kicking off its 25th edition tonight, Tribeca Festival, held in the city so nice they named it twice, features more than 100 films, most of them world premieres.

Several of our contributing writers will be on the ground, and a couple more will be covering the festival remotely, so look for their reviews in the coming days. You could go by the Watch Guides put together by the festival's editors, which provide a robust combination of themed selections.

From my perspective as managing editor of a site that focuses primarily on genre films, here in the gallery are nine films that stood out to me, though half the fun of a festival like Tribeca is the surprises that rise up and smack you in the face.

Have fun storming the cinema castle!

