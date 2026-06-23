NIGHTMARISH: BloodStream's First Vertical Horror Series Premieres June 28th

The vertical format. It goes against everything we have stood for by way of how we watch and consume horror and other genres. Then again, we recognize that we are not the format's target audience - Gen Z and Millenials - the two groups having grown up with phones in their hands, watching and recording while holding their phone upright.

Horror Streamer BloodStream Takes the Vertical Boom Into the Dark With First Serialized Series ‘Nightmarish

While the micro-drama gold rush runs on romance, the genre-native platform is betting the format can terrify, launching a serialized vertical horror show made to be binged in sequence on June 28.

BloodStream, the horror, thriller and sci-fi streamer, is taking the vertical-video explosion to a new direction. On Sunday, June 28, the platform premieres Nightmarish, its first serialized series built to be watched top-to-bottom on a phone and binged in sequence: a horror show shot vertically from the first frame for the same full-screen, thumb-driven format that has turned micro-drama into a multibillion-dollar habit.

That habit has, so far, run almost entirely on romance. The vertical micro-drama business topped an estimated $8 billion globally in 2025 on the back of apps like ReelShort and DramaBox and a steady diet of billionaire bosses, secret babies and fated mates. Horror has been the conspicuous gap. Even as thriller and horror grow at roughly twice the rate of romance among 18-to-30-year-olds, and dedicated horror verticals have only just begun to surface.

BloodStream, a service built for genre fans rather than retrofitted for them, is planting its flag with a show designed to scare one swipe at a time.

Nightmarish is a psychological-horror anthology engineered for the 9:16 frame, not a widescreen show cropped for mobile, with each episode a self-contained nightmare meant to be watched in order. Standout entries include Sleepyhead, in which a young woman who chases a viral online trend is stalked by a curse she has to pass to someone else before it claims her, and The Mare, where a fresh start curdles as a woman’s nightmares begin leaving real wounds on her body. The series leans into what actually lands on a phone screen, dread, paranoia and a jolt before you can look away, rather than the chases and fight scenes the vertical format tends to strangle.

"The micro-drama wave proved audiences will watch a full story one vertical episode at a time. It just hasn’t really scared them yet," said Shaked Berenson, CEO of Studio Dome, BloodStream’s parent company. "We already stream more than a thousand vertical videos, so this isn’t us chasing a format. Nightmarish is the first show we’ve built to be watched in sequence, and a horror-native platform is exactly where serialized vertical horror should live."

The premiere extends a fast-moving year for BloodStream, which launched as a horror, thriller and sci-fi home stocked with festival titles from FrightFest, Fantasia and ScreamFest, a 24/7 FAST channel and a deep shorts library, and has been steadily rolling out originals. Nightmarish TV marks its first step from a vertical catalog of one-off clips and shorts into vertical storytelling with a throughline.

The series comes from the Atlanta-based studio that shares its name. Nightmarish, the company, was founded in 2024 by filmmakers Madison Hoover and Jaime Lucero Jr., Who built the studio around the series after their debut short, The Mare. Working with an ensemble of emerging Atlanta talent, including Madison Hoover, Lauren Lox, Jason Williams, Emily Topper, and Rachel Faulkner, the pair set out to prove short-form horror can carry the weight of a feature while handing early-career actors and crew a credit that travels further than a single festival weekend.

"Vertical horror only works when every frame is built for the phone in your hand, no wasted seconds, the scare landing before you can look away," said Madison Hoover, co-founder of the Nightmarish studio. "We shot it that way from the first frame, and BloodStream puts it in front of the genre audience it was made for."

"Every episode is a complete story with a feature-length world behind it, so the series doubles as a proving ground for ideas that can scale," added Jaime Lucero Jr., Co-founder of the Nightmarish studio. "A BloodStream release gives the actors and crew behind them an audience that usually only exists for one weekend on the festival circuit."

For subscribers, BloodStream is pairing new formats with the kind of extras the streaming era largely abandoned, commentary, behind-the-scenes footage and filmmaker interviews, a digital echo of the DVD bonus disc, and part of the platform’s pitch as a community for genre fans rather than just a catalog.

Nightmarish premieres Sunday, June 28 on BloodStream.