MUFFLED Teaser: Found Footage Horror Makes Its World Premiere at Dances With Films on June 27th (Exclusive)

We have your first look at the teaser for Stephen McNamee's found footage horror, Muffled. The writer/director's feature film debut will have its World Premiere at Dances With Films on Saturday, June 27th at 11:00pm at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Los Angeles. The teaser is below, along with a link for tickets to the premiere.

Years after their childhood friend Greta vanished without a trace, true crime enthusiasts, Nora and Harper, return to their hometown to solve the mystery. Armed with cameras, microphones, and possibly misguided gumption, they set out to uncover the truth. Their documentary project soon uncovers disturbing ties to sinister creepypastas and rumored occult rituals. As their investigation spirals into the internet’s darkest corners, reality begins to glitch, and the line between sleuth and subject starts to blur.

Catherine Daddario (IF) and Katya Martín (ABC’s “Promised Land”) star in the found footage horror where the plot details ring familiar for found footage enthusiasts. The prominance of the true crime genre in popular culture today has created a large number of 'enthusiasts' and the horror genre is always itching to take advantage of their naivety.

Increase the risk with supernatural elements and an urban legend about something, or someone called the Muffled Man - (Do you know the Muffled Man? THE MUFFLED MAN!!! - sorry, couldn't resist) - and McNamee hopes they have found the right recipe for thrills and chills.