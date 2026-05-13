THE DEAD PLACE: TERRIFIER's David Howard Thorton Stars, Arrives on BloodStreamTV on June 1st!
Michael Pickle's feature film debut, the indie horror thriller The Dead Place, arrives on BloodStreamTV June 1st.
Troubled High School Senior Isaac suffers from visions of malevolent spirits whose hauntings intensify amidst an onslaught of bullying and familial tragedy, pushing him to discover a capacity for violence he never knew he possessed.
Pickle's debut stars Terrifier's Art The Clown, David Howard Thornton, who gives horror fans his first speaking role. How Pickle managed to get one of the hottest horror actors to star in their debut should be answered at the Red Carpet Theatrical Premiere at Beverly Hills' Lumiere Cinema on June 10th. A link for tickets can be found in the announcement below.
For now, we have a couple of stills and a trailer down below.
Supernatural Thriller THE DEAD PLACE Arrives on BloodStreamTV June 1st!Starring David Howard Thornton (Terrifier's Art the Clown) in his first speaking roleRED CARPET THEATRICAL PREMIEREJune 10thLumiere Cinema Beverly HillsWriter/director Michael Pickle makes his startling feature debut with THE DEAD PLACE, an unnerving indie thriller about the real demons that can haunt high school trauma. The film arrives on the BloodStreamTV streaming service on June 1st and will be available on all TVOD platforms August 5th.Troubled High School Senior Isaac (Idris Veliu) is plagued by visions of the dead. This causes friction in his family and makes him an outcast at school. His only friend Katharine (Lexi Graves) is obsessed with the paranormal and tries desperately to help him, but a "New Kid" (David Howard Thornton) pushes him to give in to the demon trying to burrow its way inside him (Bill Oberst Jr).Consumed by the evil feeding off the dead souls that haunt him, Katharine is the only one that stands between Isaac and his darker impulses. To satisfy the bloodlust of the demon that dwells within him.The Dead Place will celebrate its Red Carpet Theatrical Premiere on June 10th, at Beverly Hills' Lumiere Cinema, with cast and crew in attendance. Tickets for the event are now on-sale HERE.
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