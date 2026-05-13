THE DEAD PLACE: TERRIFIER's David Howard Thorton Stars, Arrives on BloodStreamTV on June 1st!

The Dead Place, arrives on Michael Pickle's feature film debut, the indie horror thriller, arrives on BloodStreamTV June 1st.

Troubled High School Senior Isaac suffers from visions of malevolent spirits whose hauntings intensify amidst an onslaught of bullying and familial tragedy, pushing him to discover a capacity for violence he never knew he possessed.

Pickle's debut stars Terrifier's Art The Clown, David Howard Thornton, who gives horror fans his first speaking role. How Pickle managed to get one of the hottest horror actors to star in their debut should be answered at the Red Carpet Theatrical Premiere at Beverly Hills' Lumiere Cinema on June 10th. A link for tickets can be found in the announcement below.

For now, we have a couple of stills and a trailer down below.