Overlook Coverage All Features International Videos Teaser Trailers Indie Reviews

THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL: New Trailer, Key Art And Stills For Upcoming Punisher Special

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL: New Trailer, Key Art And Stills For Upcoming Punisher Special
A trailer, key art and a trio of stills were released by Marvel and Disney+ today for A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill
 
It's not a film. It's not a series. It's likely a Medium-Length film, somewhere around the hour mark, we guess. Length don't matter, it's how Frank Castle uses it to punish bad people. 
 
Of special note: This is Jon Bernthal's first writing credit. 
 
A trailer, key art and stills for the intense, highly anticipated “A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill,” starring Jon Bernthal as the titular vigilante, aka Frank Castle, has been unveiled ahead of its Disney+ debut. In the special, Frank searches for meaning beyond revenge, when an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight. 
 
A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill” is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script co-written by Bernthal and Green. The special episode debuts May 12 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET, exclusively on Disney+.  
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2026 ScreenAnarchy LLC.