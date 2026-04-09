THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL: New Trailer, Key Art And Stills For Upcoming Punisher Special

A trailer, key art and a trio of stills were released by Marvel and Disney+ today for A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill.

It's not a film. It's not a series. It's likely a Medium-Length film, somewhere around the hour mark, we guess. Length don't matter, it's how Frank Castle uses it to punish bad people.

Of special note: This is Jon Bernthal's first writing credit.