THE PUNISHER: ONE LAST KILL: New Trailer, Key Art And Stills For Upcoming Punisher Special
A trailer, key art and a trio of stills were released by Marvel and Disney+ today for A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill.
It's not a film. It's not a series. It's likely a Medium-Length film, somewhere around the hour mark, we guess. Length don't matter, it's how Frank Castle uses it to punish bad people.
Of special note: This is Jon Bernthal's first writing credit.
A trailer, key art and stills for the intense, highly anticipated “A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill,” starring Jon Bernthal as the titular vigilante, aka Frank Castle, has been unveiled ahead of its Disney+ debut. In the special, Frank searches for meaning beyond revenge, when an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.“A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill” is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a script co-written by Bernthal and Green. The special episode debuts May 12 at 6PM PT / 9PM ET, exclusively on Disney+.
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