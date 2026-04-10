THE LAST ANNIVERSARY: Canadian Horror Thriller Announces Theatrical Release Dates

Canadian horror thriller, The Last Anniversary, has a theatrical release date! The flick will open here in Toronto on May 22nd before expanding nationwide the following week.

Canadian Horror Thriller THE LAST ANNIVERSARY Announces Theatrical Launch

Beginning May 22 in Toronto, Expanding Nationwide May 29

A haunting descent into memory, guilt, and unresolved darkness, THE LAST ANNIVERSARY will make its theatrical debut in Canada beginning May 22 in Toronto, with a nationwide rollout launching May 29.

From acclaimed Canadian indie filmmakers Brett and Jason Butler (The Butler Bros.), the film is a tense, atmospheric horror thriller set on the eve of the apocalypse, blending psychological dread with deeply personal reckoning.

Starring Ry Barrett (In a Violent Nature), alongside Jessica Vano (Cult Hero, Beyond the Chamber of Terror) and Jesse McQueen (The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot), THE LAST ANNIVERSARY follows a reunion that spirals into something far more unsettling.

Tom and Aubrey return to the abandoned hotel where they were married ten years earlier, inviting their original wedding party for one final night of celebration. But beneath the surface of nostalgia lies a darker purpose: confronting the group about the mysterious disappearance of their Maid of Honor on that long-ago wedding night. As tensions rise and the world edges toward collapse, buried truths begin to surface with devastating consequences.

The film world premiered at the 2025 Macabro Film Festival in Mexico, and will make its Midwestern U.S. Premiere at the 2026 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, continuing its momentum on the festival circuit ahead of its Canadian theatrical release.

With their signature blend of psychological tension, genre subversion, and emotional unease, The Butler Brothers continue their tradition of crafting films that are as provocative as they are visceral, stories that linger long after the credits roll.

Ry Barrett, whose performance in In a Violent Nature introduced audiences to one of indie horror’s most chilling presences, will soon be seen reprising his role as the masked killer Johnny in the sequel to the breakout hit, with the character quickly emerging as one of the genre’s new icons.

Directed by Brett and Jason Butler, known for Purgatory Jack and First Round Down, THE LAST ANNIVERSARY is produced by Substance Production and distributed by Canadian indie label Tiny Cabin Pictures.