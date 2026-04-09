TALES FROM THE CRYPT: Shudder to Stream All Seven Season of 90s Horror Anthology Series

Shudder has announced that it will exclusively debut all seven seasons of Tales From The Crypt. John Kassir, the voice of the Crypt Keeper, made the announcement last night during the opening of the Overloook Film Festival.

Running from 1989 through 1996 a virtual whos who of Hollywood talent appeared weekly on each episode. Guests included Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, Michael J. Fox, John Lithgow, Christopher Reeve, Catherine O’Hara, Steve Buscemi, Brooke Shields and many more.

Season one will debut on Friday, May 1st. Subsequent seasons will stream each week following. A teaser follows the official announcement.