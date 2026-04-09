TALES FROM THE CRYPT: Shudder to Stream All Seven Season of 90s Horror Anthology Series
Shudder has announced that it will exclusively debut all seven seasons of Tales From The Crypt. John Kassir, the voice of the Crypt Keeper, made the announcement last night during the opening of the Overloook Film Festival.
Running from 1989 through 1996 a virtual whos who of Hollywood talent appeared weekly on each episode. Guests included Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, Michael J. Fox, John Lithgow, Christopher Reeve, Catherine O’Hara, Steve Buscemi, Brooke Shields and many more.
Season one will debut on Friday, May 1st. Subsequent seasons will stream each week following. A teaser follows the official announcement.
THE CRYPT IS OPEN.CULT FAVORITE ANTHOLOGY SERIES TALES FROM THE CRYPT STREAMING FOR THE FIRST TIME EXCLUSIVELY ON SHUDDER, BEGINNING FRIDAY, MAY 1Streaming Debut Capstones Shudder’s Annual “Halfway to Halloween”Programming Event Throughout AprilShudder, the #1 streaming service for horror fans, today announced that it will exclusively debut all seven seasons of the ‘90s cult classic horror anthology series Tales From the Crypt. Featuring the iconic Crypt Keeper, voiced by John Kassir, the series’ first season debuts Friday, May 1, with additional seasons rolling out weekly every Friday through June 12. Kassir revealed an all-new teaser and poster art at Overlook Film Festival’s Opening Night, where he participated in a panel for the show. Tales From the Crypt debuts on the heels of Shudder’s annual “Halfway to Halloween” programming event in April, featuring a killer lineup of film premieres, series debuts, watch parties and more.“Tales from the Crypt isn’t just a series — it’s a cornerstone of horror storytelling. Becoming its exclusive streaming home is both an honor and a thrill for us at Shudder,” said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of AMC Global Media’s linear and streaming products. “This is the kind of genre-defining, wonderfully twisted entertainment our members crave, and we’re proud to give The Crypt Keeper a place to cackle once again.”Inspired by the 1950s EC Comics, each episode of Tales from the Crypt is a self-contained story hosted by the Crypt Keeper (Kassir), a wisecracking corpse known for his macabre puns. With its signature unrestricted gore, profanity, and dark irony, the show’s episode styles range from comedy to drama and deliver twisted moral lessons where "bad people" meet poetically horrific ends – and issues like greed, lust, and moral decay lead to tragic consequences. The series features a long list of Hollywood A-list guest stars including Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, Michael J. Fox, John Lithgow, Christopher Reeve, Catherine O’Hara, Steve Buscemi, Brooke Shields and many more. Several episodes have been directed by well-known talent including Rober Zemeckis, Tobe Hooper and William Friedkin, as well as acclaimed actors such as Tom Hanks, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Michael J. Fox.The reopening of the Tales From the Crypt content archive is made possible by Dark Castle Entertainment, Lauren Shuler Donner and Walter Hill (Tales From the Crypt Holdings). Tales From the Crypt Holdings is represented by CAA.
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