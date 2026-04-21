SPEED DEMON Official Trailer: They're on a Railway to Hell

The official trailer for Jon Keeyes' horror flick, Speed Demon, has arrived. Katie Cassidy and William H. Macy star in a runaway train story unlike any other.

When Father Novak and Sister Lu board a train from Montreal to New York City, they weren’t prepared for the danger and evil that would pursue them. After the train is taken over by the demon Asmodeus, Father Novak and Sister Lu must battle possessed passengers on a runaway train with Sister Lu forced to overcome her faltering faith and perform the first exorcism done by a nun.

Speed Demon will pull into theaters, On Demand, and on digital on May 31st.