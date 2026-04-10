PH-1 Exclusive Clip: Mark Kassen's Been Locked in, in Political Thriller

We have an exclusive clip from Mark Kassen's political thriller, PH-1, to share with you this morning.

In a time where a thriller like this appears terribly poignant, Kassan plays a politician who watches their life unravel, in real-time, across all media spectrums. With political accountability on the rise, and technology's ever increasing presence in our lives personally and structurally, there looks to be much for the audience of hang onto here.

Directed by and starring Mark Kassen PH-1 is coming to theaters across Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C on April 10th, 2026 from Buffalo 8.

Set inside a luxury penthouse over the course of one harrowing night, PH-1 follows promising politician Payton Burnham (Kassen), who is held hostage by an unseen captor and forced to watch his reputation collapse in real time as social and traditional media weaponize speculation, spin and viral outrage. As his public identity unravels, he races to uncover who is orchestrating the attack, and why. While political in setting, PH-1 centers squarely on media: truth, misinformation, and the speed at which manipulated narratives can destroy a life. The ensemble cast includes Abubakar Salim (House of Dragons, Assassins Creed), Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Jesse L. Martin (The Flash, Rent, Law & Order), and Vinessa Shaw (3:10 to Yuma, Eyes Wide Shut).

directed by and starring Mark Kassen (Jobs, Before We Go, Puncture) and releasing in theaters across Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C on April 10th, 2026 from Buffalo 8.