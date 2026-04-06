New Directors/New Films 2026 Preview: STRANGE RIVER, TWO SEASONS, TWO STRANGERS, and More

Strange River - Jaume Claret Muxart

We get a first glimpse of 16-year-old Dídac (Jan Monter), resembling a St. Sebastian in some Renaissance painting, bicycling in the forest, along with his family, as he looks straight at the camera. Dad, mom, and his two younger brothers Biel and Guiu, are on a bicycle trip along the Danube river, camping along the way.

Mom and Dad are fully aware that it will be the last trip with Dídac, who is growing up fast. There's an obvious tension between him and Biel, who is a couple of years younger, who needs to share a tent with him. As with any family trips, there is some usual annoying family stuff they deal withL arguments on the directions and following the map, sibling rivalries, sleeping arrangements, and so forth.

Dídac's parents are very supportive in acknowledging Dídac's homosexuality, but they are not perfect. They argue about small things and engage in extramarital affairs.

As they take a break and swim in the river, Dídac witnesses a naked man swimming by them. Is it his imagination or a real person?

Spanish director Jaume Claret Muxart's feature debut, Strange River, is both a coming of age story told like a fairytale and an astute observation of family dynamics. With its clear-eyed gay protagonist, it gracefully skirts around the graphic nature of teen desires and instead concentrates on the purity of longing for someone, and the possibilities of finding love anywhere, real or imagined.

The theme of rivers, connecting all the tributaries into one stream, as a metaphor for human relationships is beautifully and tenderly realized in Strange River.