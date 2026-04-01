HUNTING MATTHEW NICHOLS: Canadian Supernatural Thriller Sets Wide North American Theatrical Release

Markian Tarasiuk's true crime found footage hybrid, the supernatural thriller Hunting Matthew Nichols, is setting out on its own theatrical run next week, April 10th.

Two decades after her brother mysteriously disappeared on Vancouver Island, a documentary filmmaker sets out to solve his missing person's case. When a disturbing piece of evidence is revealed, she comes to believe he might still be alive.

Though the Canadian supernatural thriller will be self-distributed you will still be able to find it in AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, B&B Theatres, Cineplex, and Landmark Cinemas (in Canada).

A select number of stills and the trailer can be found below the official announcement.