Frontières 2026: Frontières Platform in Cannes Announced

Our friends at Frontières have announced the thirteen projects participating in this year's Frontières Platform in Cannes.

Featuring six films in the Buyers Showcase and seven film in the Proof of Concept section projects are coming from all corners of the World.

Projects, the country of origin and loglines follow in the announcement below. The names that pop out right away are John Adams and Toby Poser of The Adams Family filmmaking clan (Mother of Flies, Hell Hole, Hellbender, etc, etc, etc!!!).

FRONTIÈRES AND MARCHÉ DU FILM ANNOUNCE

13 GENRE PROJECTS SELECTED FOR FRONTIÈRES PLATFORM

The Frontières Platform in Cannes returns to the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes for the tenth year, presenting 13 genre projects to the industry on May 16th and 17th, 2026. As a co-presentation between the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, the Frontières Platform activities will include Proof of Concept presentations for projects in the advanced stages of financing, and the Buyers Showcase for films that are in post-production or have recently been completed.

We are thrilled to announce that the selection for the Proof of Concept presentation, held Saturday May 16th, 2026 at 10am at Palais K, will showcase seven projects from Canadian, Norwegian, Spanish, Japanese, Dutch and Jamaican filmmakers who will present their completed teaser trailers to prospective partners.

The Buyers Showcase will take place on Sunday, May 17th, 2026 at 4.15pm at Palais K. Producers will screen footage for potential buyers, sales agents, and festival programmers. We’re proud to offer Marché du Film participants an exclusive first look at a bold, globally diverse slate: a Canadian folk horror set in Thailand; a documentary on Hong Kong martial arts cinema; the latest film from the Adams Family; a high-octane action thriller from Indonesia; a sharp American horror satire; and the story of a delivery biker whose night spirals from bad to worse.

Frontières is delighted to renew its collaboration with Outpost MTL and Studio Beep, which will be offering two post-production awards for one project, from both the Proof of Concept and the Buyer Showcase.

The Frontières Platform in Cannes is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Rendez-Vous Canada and the Netherlands Film Fund.

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Frontières Platform in Cannes: Complete List of Projects

BUYERS SHOWCASE

ASTROLATRY (USA)

Director: David Gordon

Producers: David Gordon, Cole Paxton

Genre: Horror, Satire

A chronic masturbator’s obsession with a beauty cream model propels him into violent delusions, culminating in an accident that creates a murderous, psychosexual creature.

GRIND (USA)

Director: Peter Collins Campbell

Producer: Bethany McHugh

Genre: Dark Comedy, Thriller

A down-and-out NYC delivery biker attempts to make all of his rent in one manic night of food delivery, and nearly dies in the process.

QUEEN OF MALACCA (Indonesia)

Director: Angga Dwimas Sasongko

Producers: Kori Andyaning, Janice Angelica, Michael Rainheart

Genre: Crime Thriller, Action, Neo-Noir, Occult

From victim to perpetrator. In a world where criminal empires are built on blood, fear, and ancient prophecy, one woman dares to rewrite fate.

THE GLORIOUS DEAD (USA)

Directors: John Adams & Toby Poser

Producer: Toby Poser

Genre: Horror

A small town sheriff wakes to find the world she believed in no longer exists.

THE WRATH (Canada)

Director: Shayne Putzlocher

Producers: Shayne Putzlocher, Jessica Watch, Paul Cadieux, Isabelle Legault, Martin Cadieux-Rouillard

Genre: Horror, Thriller

In the beautiful backdrop of Thailand, a sinister spirit plots to seek vengeance on an ex-lover who broke his heart. When Devyn brings her new husband, Ben, to Koh Samui to film a documentary, the Thai folk-legend they’ve come to feature becomes their horrific reality.

TRACKING: THE CYPRUS TIGERS (Cyprus, Croatia)

Director: Andreas Kyriakou

Producers: Stavros Papageorgiou, Stjepan Hundic

Genre: Documentary, Cult Movies, Action

"Tracking: The Cyprus Tigers" traces how Hong Kong martial arts cinema infiltrated Europe during the VHS era, using the cult film "The Cyprus Tigers" and Jackie Chan’s "Armour of God", shot in Cyprus & Croatia respectively, to reveal a forgotten network of cinematic exchange driven by the video store boom rather than studios.

PROOF OF CONCEPT

AULKEN (The Netherlands)

Director: Didier Konings

Producer: Monique van Kessel

Genre: Folk Horror

Mistrust spreads through a homestead of 14th-century famine refugees as a young orphaned boy’s arrival coincides with a threat from the countryside that can take any form… including that of the refugees themselves.

BALDOON (Canada)

Directors: Gwynne Phillips & Briana Templeton

Producer: Nancy Morski

Genre: Horror Comedy

It’s 1829. John and Nancy McDonald’s farm is haunted by a mysterious force - putting their lives and sanity on the line.

DUPPY (UK, Jamaica)

Director: Ajuan Isaac-George

Producers: Dorottya Szekely, Aleksandra Bilic, Jamie Clark, Rob Maylor

Genre: Supernatural Horror

Left with her grandparents in the Jamaican countryside, a lonely 12-year-old girl summons a vengeful spirit to take revenge against her strict grandmother, unknowingly forming an unbreakable pact with a shapeshifting demon.

MAGAI-GAMI (Japan)

Director: Norihiro Niwatsukino

Producer: Yasushi Miyamae

Genre: Horror

In a cursed forest ruled by false gods called Magai-gami, survival depends on one rule: never look away.

READ THE BONES (Spain)

Director: Oan Hostench

Producers: Edurne San Jose, Coque Serrano, Juan Malcom. Alplano Films

Genre: Exploitation, Hyper-Horror

After a disfiguring accident during her first photoshoot, a young aspiring model spirals into delusion and revenge, reinventing herself as a cult-like icon—until brutal retribution turns her into a macabre work of art more powerful in death than she ever was in life.

SPIRAL (Canada, France, Belgium)

Director: Kourtney Roy

Producer: Amber Ripley

Genre: Horror, Satire

In the City of Light, young artist Kat spirals into a pit of madness and mayhem, leaving a trail of bloody carnage through the elite art world whose recognition she so desperately craves.

YOU'VE BEEN CHOSEN (Norway)

Director: Viljar Bøe

Producers: Arne Dahr, Anders Fløysand

Genre: Horror Thriller

When Fredrik begins receiving anonymous letters with instructions that reward obedience and punish resistance, he is drawn into a brutal system that challenges both his free will and his sense of responsibility.