Series Mania 2026 Preview: Authoritarian Ghosts, Fragile Masculinities, and the Quiet Collapse of Certainty

This year’s edition of Series Mania (20-27 March) in Lille arrives at a moment when the global television industry is recalibrating.

Budgets are tightening, seasons are shrinking, and the era of sprawling, multi-season spectacles appears to be giving way to something leaner and more focused. Yet the 2026 lineup suggests that creative ambition has hardly diminished.

Instead, many series embrace sharper storytelling, confronting political upheaval, identity crises, and moral ambiguity with unusual directness. Across its 51 selected titles, including 24 world premieres and 10 international premieres, the festival reflects a medium increasingly attuned to the anxieties of the present. From historical reckonings with authoritarianism to intimate portraits of masculinity in flux, the selections suggest that contemporary television is less interested in spectacle than in diagnosis.

The political undercurrents running through the 2026 selection are unmistakable. Several series revisit moments of democratic fragility or imagine new forms of authoritarian drift, suggesting that television drama has become a primary arena for negotiating contemporary fears.

Among the entries is The Anatomy of a Moment, a Spanish political drama revisiting the attempted coup of February 23, 1981, a moment that tested the foundations of Spain’s young democracy. The series approaches the event not simply as historical reconstruction but as an examination of institutional resilience, probing how political systems survive moments of rupture.

Belgium’s Breendonk, screening in the International Panorama competition, looks even further back, exploring the legacy of the Nazi prison camp located outside Antwerp. Rather than functioning as a conventional period drama, the series reportedly intertwines past and present, examining how historical violence continues to reverberate through collective memory.

The festival’s appetite for speculative political storytelling is equally evident in The Best Immigrant, a dystopian Belgian drama imagining a near future where a nationalist government stages a grotesque reality show to deport foreigners. The premise may sound absurdist, but its satirical bite feels uncomfortably close to contemporary debates around migration and populism.

While the political stories loom large, the most compelling thematic thread running through the lineup may be the interrogation of masculinity. Several series depict male protagonists grappling with collapsing certainties, inherited violence, or the quiet pressure of societal expectations.

In the International Competition, Dear Killer Nannies offers perhaps the most provocative premise: the son of Pablo Escobar attempting to escape the shadow of his father’s mythic criminal legacy. The series promises a psychological portrait of a man caught between inherited brutality and the possibility of reinvention.

A more contemporary crisis unfolds in The Audacity, an American drama centered on a Silicon Valley executive whose carefully constructed persona begins to unravel during a personal and professional meltdown. The series reportedly approaches the tech industry with a mix of satire and existential drama, capturing the psychological toll of relentless ambition.

France’s Paolo takes a different angle, exploring the dangerous allure of charismatic political figures. The series follows a man whose fascination with a rising political leader gradually reveals deeper psychological fractures, suggesting that the seduction of power often begins with private obsessions.

Even quieter stories reflect similar tensions. Waiting for the Out, a British drama about a philosophy teacher working in a prison, proposes an unlikely portrait of empathy and moral patience in a world increasingly defined by punishment and polarization.

Despite the prominence of male crises, the lineup also foregrounds a number of female-driven narratives addressing structural pressures and social expectations. The Australian drama Dustfall confronts sexual violence with an unflinching gaze, examining how trauma reverberates through communities rather than remaining confined to individual experience.

Meanwhile, All Shapes of Us, part of the French Competition, tackles eating disorders with an unusual blend of humor and emotional candor, suggesting a tonal approach that balances sensitivity with accessibility. The British series Babies, screening in the International Panorama competition, turns its attention to infertility, exploring the emotional and social pressures faced by women navigating reproductive expectations. In a similar vein, Camarades, a French campus drama, portrays political awakening through a collective female perspective, emphasizing solidarity rather than individual heroism.

For all its thematic gravity, the lineup is not without its moments of playful experimentation. French television’s enduring comic-book icon returns in Lucky Luke, an eight-episode adaptation that promises a burlesque western tone, a reminder that European television still finds room for genre reinterpretation.

Science fiction enters the program through Japan’s Queen of Mars, which appears to blend speculative politics with character-driven drama, while Germany’s The Flaws offers a dark comedic take on contemporary social anxieties.

Even the festival’s out-of-competition events lean toward spectacle. The opening night features the world premiere of The Testaments (pictured above), Bruce Miller’s long-anticipated continuation of The Handmaid’s Tale, while the closing screening introduces The Glass House, a Canadian dramedy promising an ensemble portrait of family dysfunction.

Seria Mania 2026 line-up:

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

The Anatomy of a Moment – Spain, French premiere

Dear Killer Nannies – Latin America, World premiere

Dustfall – Australia, World premiere

Major Players – United Kingdom, World premiere

My Brother – Sweden, French premiere

Paolo – Sébastien Marnier, France, World premiere

Proud – Poland, World premiere

The Audacity – USA, International premiere

Waiting for the Out – United Kingdom, French premiere

FRENCH COMPETITION

Camarades – Dominique Baumard & Benjamin Charbit, France, World premiere

Eldorado – Tarek Haoudy & Nacim Mehtar, France/Belgium, World premiere

Unchained – Alain Moreau, France, World premiere

All Shapes of Us – Fanny Riedberger, France, World premiere

Summer of ’36 – Iris Bucher, France, World premiere

Privilèges – Marie Monge & Vladimir de Fontenay, France, World premiere

INTERNATIONAL PANORAMA

Babies – United Kingdom, World premiere

Welcome to Kingston-Falls – Robin Aubert, Canada, World premiere

Breendonk – Belgium, World premiere

Burden of Justice – Sweden, International premiere

Ethernal – Belgium, International premiere

Prisoner 951 – United Kingdom, French premiere

Queen of Mars – Japan, French premiere

Small Prophets – Mackenzie Crook, United Kingdom, International premiere

The Best Immigrant – Belgium, International premiere

The Flaws – Germany, World premiere

These Sacred Vows – Ireland, International premiere

Variola Vera – Poland, International premiere

The full Series Mania line-up is available here.